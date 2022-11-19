The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, November 18, 2022

Lincoln-Way West’s Molly Finn provided 18 points Friday to lead the Warriors to a 78-28 win over Minooka at the WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College.
Ava Gugluizza and Caroline Smith each added 15 points for the Warriors, who won their pool with a 3-0 record and advanced to Saturday’s championship against Joliet West. Tipoff is 3 p.m. at Joliet Junior College.
Joliet West 58, Moline 30: At Joliet West: the Tigers finished pool play 3-0 with the win over Moline and advanced to Saturday’s championship game at the WJOL Tournament.
Lincoln-Way Central 51, Joliet Catholic 31: At Joliet Junior College, the Knights improved to 2-1 at the WJOL Tournament with the win.
Gracen Gehrke topped Central with 16 points and eight rebounds. Azyah Newson-Cole added 12 points.
Plainfield East 71, Willowbrook 44: At Willowbrook, Lexi Sepulveda poured in 26 points to lead the Bengals past the host Warriors at the Willowbrook Tournament in Villa Grove. Sepulveda added three assists and three steals in the win.
Jocelyn Trotter had 19 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists. Nia Wilkerson had 10 points, seven assists and seven steals.
Peotone 59, TF North 25: At Beecher, Mady Kibelkis had 17 points to lead the Blue Devils to a win at the LadyCat Classic..
Madi Schroeder scored 14 points, and Marissa Velasco had seven points.
Girls basketball: Joliet Central vs. Providence at WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, Lincoln-Way Central vs. Joliet Catholic at WJOL Tournament at Joliet Junior College, 6 p.m.; Lockport at Willowbrook Tournament, TBD