The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Jocelyn Trotter was just about all Plainfield East girls basketball needed in its season opener Thursday at the Willowbrook Tournament.
Trotter scored 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and still had enough time to hand off seven assists in the Bengals’ 77-59 win over Lockport.
Lockport’s Alaina Peetz scored a game-high 21 points for the Porters, who evened their season record at 1-1.
Morris 43, Manteno 40: At Braidwood, Morris improved to 2-1 at Reed-Custer’s Lady Comet Tournament.
St. Ignatius 71, Plainfield North 67: At Hinsdale, Lexi Salazar poured in 32 points to lead the Tigers during a loss at the Hinsdale Central Tournament. North fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Seneca 42, Serena 31: At Flanagan, Kennedy Hartwig led the way for the Fighting Irish with 16 points as Seneca improved to 2-1 at the Seneca/Flanagan Kickoff Tourney.
Cassia Buchanan added nine points and Faith Baker had seven. The Irish will play in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.