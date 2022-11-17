November 16, 2022
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Coal City girls basketball improves to 2-0 with comeback win over Morris

By Shaw Local News Network

Makenzie Henline came up big for the Coal City Coalers in a comeback win over Morris on Wednesday night at the Lady Comet Shootout at Reed-Custer.

Henline scored 13 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead Coal City to a 43-38 win. Henline and the Coalers trailed to start the fourth quarter but outscored Morris 15-8 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.

Plainfield Central 54, Reed-Custer 21: At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble had nine points and five rebounds for the Comets as they suffered their first defeat of the season. R-C (2-1) will play again Saturday. Central improved to 3-0.

Lincoln-Way West 62, Joliet Central 32: At Joliet, Ava Gugliuzza scored 21 points to lead the Warriors to the win at the WJOL Tournament.

West improved to 2-0. Central is 1-1.

Joliet West 37, Lincoln-Way Central 32 (OT): In the WJOL Tournament, the Tigers earned the overtime victory at Joliet Junior College.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois