The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, November 15

At Beecher Fall Classic, Madi Schroeder had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead the Peotone Blue Devils to a nonconference victory over St. Laurence, 72-59.
Mady Kibelkis had 18 points and six steals, Jenna Hunter had 15 points and five assists and Marissa Velasco had eight points and five rebounds.
Reed-Custer 33, Wilmington 23: At the Lady Comet Tournament, Caelan Cole led with 14 points, three rebounds and six steals for an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kaylee Tribble had eight points, five rebounds, six steals and five blocks. The Comets scored 20 points in the second half.
Morris 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 34: At the Lady Comet Tournament, Addi Fair had 25 points, but the Panthers fell in nonconference action.