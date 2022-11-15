November 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, November 14, 2022

Joliet Central girls basketball team rallies past Minooka in WJOL tourney

By Shaw Local News Network

The Joliet Central girls basketball team already has shown it has a flair for the dramatic as it overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 43-41 win over Minooka in the opening round of the WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Manteno 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 30: At Braidwood, in the Reed-Custer Lady Comet tournament, GSW fell to Manteno to open the season. Addi Fair topped the Panthers in scoring with 10 points.

Reed-Custer 48, Grant Park 34: At Braidwood, the Comets outscored the Dragons 8-0 in the final two minutes to take the season-opening win. R-C will face Plainfield Central in the second game of pool play in the Lady Comet Holiday Tournament. Grant Park will face Wilmington on Wednesday.

Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20: At Seneca, the Trojans fell in their season opener as part of the Seneca/Flanagan Classic.

Seneca 37, Herscher 26: At Seneca, it was a season-opening win for the Fighting Irish at the Seneca/Flanagan Classic.

PremiumJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsMinooka PrepsReed-Custer PrepsSeneca PrepsJoliet Catholic PrepsDwight PrepsGirls Basketball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois