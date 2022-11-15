The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, November 14, 2022

The Joliet Central girls basketball team already has shown it has a flair for the dramatic as it overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 43-41 win over Minooka in the opening round of the WJOL Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Manteno 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 30: At Braidwood, in the Reed-Custer Lady Comet tournament, GSW fell to Manteno to open the season. Addi Fair topped the Panthers in scoring with 10 points.
Reed-Custer 48, Grant Park 34: At Braidwood, the Comets outscored the Dragons 8-0 in the final two minutes to take the season-opening win. R-C will face Plainfield Central in the second game of pool play in the Lady Comet Holiday Tournament. Grant Park will face Wilmington on Wednesday.
Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20: At Seneca, the Trojans fell in their season opener as part of the Seneca/Flanagan Classic.
Seneca 37, Herscher 26: At Seneca, it was a season-opening win for the Fighting Irish at the Seneca/Flanagan Classic.