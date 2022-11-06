The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

CENTRALIA — Despite driving for more than four hours, the Morris football team showed no signs of bus lag in a 56-0 thumping of Centralia on Saturday in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
Morris (9-2), which hosts Mahomet-Seymour in the quarterfinals next week, ran the ball almost exclusively in the windy conditions. The ploy worked, to the tune of 322 rushing yards on 47 carries. Ashton Yard had 96 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, Sam Reddinger had 91 yards and two TDs on nine carries, Griffin Zweeres had 50 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Jacob Swartz ran for 40 yards on 10 carries and A.J. Zweeres had 22 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts. Quarterback Carter Button ran twice for nine yards and completed his only pass for a 27-yard TD pass to Reddinger.
Meanwhile, the Morris defense was stellar, allowing just 77 yards to the Orphans.
Girls swimming
Area swimmers advance on to IHSA State: In the Metea Valley Sectional, Plainfield North’s Ava Weibe (2nd, 401.50 in diving) and Mia Ceballos (2nd, 52.64 seconds in the 100 freestyle; 4th, 58.37 in the 100 backstroke) advanced to state.
In the Lockport Sectional, Lincoln-Way East’s 200 freestyle relay team of Olivia Donaldson, Paityn Richardson, Ellie Egan and Jaya Veerapaneni (1st, 1:37.64), Lincoln Way Central’s 400 freestyle relay team of Genevieve Dal Ponte, Nonoka Kubota, Hannah Quigley and Kayla Rompala (1st, 3:36.49), Lincoln-Way East’s Veerapaneni (1st, 24.24 seconds in 50 freestyle; 1st, 53.08 in 100 freestyle), Morris’ Kylee Claypool (2nd, 378.05 in diving), L-W Central’s Flynn Meyer (4th, 345.85 in diving), Lockport’s Nicki Kuchyt (5th, 345.40 in diving), L-W West’s Erica Moeller (6th, 337.55 in diving), L-W Central’s Angelika Zapart (7th, 333.30 in diving), Lockport’s Haley Johnson (2nd, 57.77 in 100 butterfly) and L-W Central’s Kubota (1st, 58.71 in 100 backstroke) all advanced out of the sectional and on to the IHSA State Meet.