Girls volleyball: Joliet Catholic heads to 4th straight state tournament

DARIEN – Joliet Catholic has become a fixture at the IHSA girls volleyball state tournament.
The Angels have advanced to state in Class 3A the past three years the tournament was held.
Friday, they made it four in a row.
Joliet Catholic secured its trip to state with a 25-17, 30-28 victory over St. Laurence to win the Hinsdale South Supersectional. The Angels will play St. Francis in the state semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.
“It was the goal to get there again this year, and to do it with a brand-new group of kids after graduating nine last year, it’s phenomenal,” Joliet Catholic head coach Kisha Cameron said. “We kept them focused on the end goal, we were up and down and all over the place, but state was what they wanted to do.”
Hear, hear said senior middle Ava Neuschwander.
“We worked so hard,” a winded Neuschwander said as exuberant classmates and parents milled about after the match. “Just to be at this point, I’m so proud of these girls and this team. It’s incredible.”
Don’t you dare put any credence in the Angels’ 23-17 record. An uber-tough East Suburban Catholic Conference and a challenging season health-wise had played to their disadvantage.
But that all melted away Friday.
“Obviously, we don’t have the most amazing record,” said Neuschwander, who had seven kills. “When people see our record, they don’t immediately think state. That shows how much we battled. Everybody really stepped up.”
Junior setter Jess Horn put the second set, and the match, away with a kill. She said strength of schedule was a huge help.
“Oh absolutely,” said Horn, who had 19 assists. “Every year it feels like we’re playing better and better teams. Playing teams like Assumption, Marist and Benet really helped us get to this point, especially since we’re a lower class than those 4A schools.”
In both sets, Joliet Catholic established big leads, and forced St. Laurence to expend a lot of energy battling back, all to no avail.
In the first set, the Angels jumped out to leads of 6-0, 10-3 and 12-4, but the Vikings wouldn’t go away, pulling to within 21-17. But sophomore outside hitter Olivia Chovanec took control with four straight winning serves to put St. Laurence away, capped by a kill from sophomore Ellie Blotnik.
The second set seemed like it was going to go the same way, as JCA jumped out to a 5-0 advantage, forcing St. Laurence to call timeout.
That didn’t seem to matter much, as the Angels increased their lead to 9-3, but then the Vikings stormed back, making it essentially a one-point game the rest of the way.
Things got dicey once the teams reached 25-25. From there, they changed leads seven times down the stretch. But after a net serve by St. Laurence’s Ryanne Jasica, Horn put the match away.
“We knew this is where we wanted to end up,” Blotnik said. “I played for the seniors. For all the hard work they put in, they deserved nothing less than going to state.”