Class 3A Girls Volleyball: JCA blends youth, experience to top Lemont for sectional title

JOLIET – Four sophomores played a large role Wednesday night in Joliet Catholic Academy’s 25-23, 25-23 win over Lemont in the title match of the Class 3A JCA Sectional.
Even with the contributions of sophomores Olivia Chovanec (7 kills), Ellie Blotnik (5 kills, 1 block), Emma Vitas (3 kills, 1 block) and Delaney Kirstein (2 kills), seniors Ava Neuschwander, Lauren Cardwell and Allie Wuestenfeld all came up big in key moments and displayed the leadership the Angels (22-17) needed.
In the first set, Lemont (26-13) trailed 4-0 early, but stormed back to grab a 15-10 lead. Blotnik then had a pair of kills and Neuschwander and Chovanec added one each, with Vitas recording a block to help JCA pull to within 21-20. Lemont’s Keira O’Donnell then had a kill and a block on consecutive points to put her team ahead 23-20.
Jess Horn got the serve back for JCA with a block, then on Blotnik’s serve, Chovanec delivered a kill before Neuschwander had back-to-back blocks and Horn ended it with a kill.
“I couldn’t be more grateful to have my last match on this court be for a sectional championship,” Neuschwander said. “We fought very hard, just like we have been working on. I knew it was possible for this team to do this.
“Now, it would be great to finish my career at Redbird Arena [in the state finals].”
The Angels play in the Hinsdale South SuperSectional on Friday, taking on St. Laurence, which defeated De La Salle 25-19, 24-26, 25-23 to win the St. Laurence Sectional.
JCA pushed out to an early lead again in the second set, outscoring Lemont 10-4. Again, Lemont chipped away and eventually tied it at 20 on a kill by Grace Ulatowski. It went back and forth after that, with ties at 21, 22 and 23 before a Lemont hitting error gave the Angels a 24-23 lead and sent Cardwell to the service line. Her serve was true, and Blotnik was able to end the match with a kill.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Cardwell said about the final serve. “I was pumped up and excited. I knew that if I just got the serve in that I could trust my team.
“It’s amazing to win the sectional in my last match on this floor. It’s bittersweet because it is the last match and this place means a lot to me, but I am so excited that we get to keep playing.”
After losing the opening set in the sectional semifinal match against Marian Catholic on Monday, JCA had no intention of doing that again.
“We talked about it before the match,” JCA coach Kisha Cameron said. “I told them we are going to do this in two. We didn’t want any waiting around. We wanted to get things going fast.
“Lemont gave us everything we wanted. They put a lot of pressure on us late in each set. We had watched some motivational videos, and one of them was about not backing down. Our girls didn’t back down. They kept swinging. If they got blocked, they just went ahead and swung away the next time.
“We have a good mix of seniors and young players. There’s a lot of mentoring going on. It’s going to be hard to see those seniors go at the end of the year, but it’s exciting with the kind of experience the younger players are getting.”
For Lemont, playing from behind all night was too much.
“We dug a little too big a hole early,” Lemont coach Chris Zogata said. “Losing that first set was tough after we came all the way back and had the lead. It was the same way in the second set.
“Our girls gave everything they had. They had a heck of a season and they really worked hard. We knew we would probably end up playing them [JCA], and we coached them to play against teams like this. It just didn’t work out tonight.”
Ulatowski led Lemont with six kills, while Anna Benson had four kills and O’Donnell had three kills and two blocks.