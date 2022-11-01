Girls volleyball: Joliet West, Sandburg to meet for sectional title

LOCKPORT – Back on Aug. 23, Bolingbrook and Joliet West opened the girls volleyball season with a match against each other.
Monday evening, the Tigers closed out Bolingbrook’s best season. No. 6-seeded Joliet West continued its excellent postseason and dispatched the No. 2 seeded Raiders 25-22, 25-21 in the second semifinal of the Class 4A Lockport Sectional.
The Tigers (29-10) will face No. 5-seeded Sandburg, which rallied for a 14-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory over top-seeded Lincoln-Way East in the first semifinal, at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the sectional championship.
“It feels amazing,” Joliet West junior libero Olivia Baxter said. “After we lost to them to start the season, coach (Chris) Lincoln said, ‘it only goes up from here.’ I’m so excited, so proud of my team.”
So is Lincoln, who is in his first season as head coach. The Raiders won that matchup in August by a score of 25-15, 21-25, 25-17 in Joliet. But now, Lincoln has helped to guide the Tigers back to new heights. This is their first sectional appearance since 2016 and they have never won a sectional title.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence,” Lincoln said. “We played them in the first match of the season and we’ve bounced back from that. The kids believed in me and I believe in them.
“We’ve just been focusing on ourselves. I told the team we have to put our trust in the girl next to you and we’ve done that.”
In the first set, Bolingbrook (32-5) had an 11-9 lead, but the Tigers went on a 5-0 run, which was capped by a kill from junior outside hitter Gabby Piazza (7 kills) to take the lead.
The Raiders saved a couple of set points and got within 24-22 on an ace from senior opposite side hitter Chinenye Ifeajekwu, but another kill from Piazza ended the opener.
There were seven ties in the second set, the last one at 13-13. Then an Ava Grevengoed kill gave Joliet West the lead for good. Grevengoed, a junior outside hitter, had nine kills and nine digs.
The Raiders clawed back within 23-21, but Grevengoed pounded a final kill and a long hit gave the Tigers the victory.
The defense by Joliet West was fantastic throughout. Baxter finished with 13 digs, while senior setter Ashlyn Noon had eight digs, 16 assists and a pair of aces. Junior opposite side hitters Brooke Schwall (6 kills) and Natalia Harris (4 kills) along with junior setter Taylor Brenczewski (12 assists) also contributed for the Tigers.
”Defense is my favorite part of the game, I love it,” Baxter said. “We knew they had really good hitters, but we put a good block up and that allowed the defense to succeed.”
The Raiders set a school record for wins and won their second straight regional title and first-ever conference championship by going undefeated in the SouthWest Suburban Conference. But they couldn’t get their vaunted attack consistently going.
Outside hitters Cydney Anderson (10 kills) and Madison Shroba (6 kills, 15 digs), along with fellow seniors Olivia Vaughn (8 assists) and Kate Mottlow (6 digs) paced Bolingbrook.
”Joliet West played lights out,” Bolingbrook coach Molly DeSerf said. “They were all over the court and played fearless.
“The most important thing for us is that one loss doesn’t negate everything that we did this season. The girls set the standard for what Bolingbrook volleyball is and worked their butts off.”
Lincoln-Way East (31-7) came in hoping to get a new school record for most wins in a season. But after easily winning the first set, the Griffins made too many errors and lost to Sandburg (23-15) in the postseason for the second straight year. It’s the 18th straight season that the Eagles are playing in a sectional and they won the sectional title in 2019.
”In the first set, we executed perfectly, then we played right into their hands,” Lincoln-Way East coach Kris Fiore said of Sandburg. “That’s been their recipe for how they beat good teams. By keeping the ball in play and making you make errors.
“We couldn’t string points together and Sandburg stuck with it. Tip your hat to them.”
In the first set, the Griffins jumped out to leads of 4-0, 8-2, 11-3 and 22-9 in coasting to the win.
They led 4-1 early in the second set before Sandburg came back. With the score tied at 13-13, the Eagles had a 10-4 spurt, which was capped on an ace by junior setter Keira Fitzgerald (20 assists) for a 23-17 lead.
It was a similar story in the third set. Ahead 16-15, Sandburg had an 8-2 burst with senior Claire Hildebrand (9 kills, 5 digs) banging back-to-back kills in the stretch.
Senior outside hitters Ava Nepkin (13 kills, 16 digs) and Jada James (8 kills) led Lincoln-Way East. Sophomore right side hitter Tamia Maddox (5 kills, 3 blocks), freshman setter Maggie Simon (15 assists, 14 digs), senior setter Grace Poynton (14 assists) and junior libero Lexi Byas (13 digs) also contributed for the Griffins.
“I think we made a lot of errors and Sandburg did a good job getting the ball up and having us make mistakes,” Nepkin said. “But it was still an amazing season. I couldn’t have asked for a better team.”
The Griffins tied the 2006 team for the most wins in school history.
”It’s a little bitter now,” Fiore said. “But in the entire body of work, I’m proud of the kids.”