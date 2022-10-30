The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 29

The Plainfield South boys cross country team continued to dominate its competition Saturday, taking first place at the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional.
The Cougars finished with 32 points, well ahead of runner-up O’Fallon’s score of 98. Plainfield South advances to next weekend’s state meet at Peoria’s Detweiller Park along with Plainfield North, which took fourth with 117 points, and Lincoln-Way East (5th, 134). The top seven teams advance to the state meet, as well as the top 10 runners not on the top seven teams.
Camyn Viger won the individual championship at the sectional with a time of 14:42.84 for the Cougars, ahead of runner-up Parker Nold of Oswego East’s time of 14:45.25. Following Viger for the Cougars were Ethan Reynoso (5th, 15:01.11), Owen O’Shea (8th, 15:12.50), BJ Sorg (10th, 15:21.03), and Dylan Maloney (11th, 15:24.36).
Plainfield North was led by Owen Burns, who finished third in 14:51.20. He was followed by Owen Stahl (12th, 15:27.58), Easton Miller (35th, 15:59.18), Quinn Davis (36th, 16:00.00), and Thomas Czerwinski (41st, 16:04.35).
Making up the scoring contingent for Lincoln-Way East were 9.12Jack Roberts (9th, 15:19.44), Justin Falejczyk (30th, 15:56.25), Gerry Cushing (31st, 15:56.32), Michael O’Brien (37th, 16:00.10), and Drew Arnold (40th, 16:01.09).
Qualifying as individuals were Zach Balzer of Minooka (4th, 14:57.69), Marcellus Mines of Joliet West (7th, 15:08.07), Ethan Hoff of Lincoln-Way Central (24th, 15:53.23), and Tyler Schick of Plainfield Central (25th, 15:53.45).
In the girls race, Minooka won the team title with 63 points, while Plainfield North qualified with its 4th-place finish (210).
Minooka was paced by Maya Ledesma, who took second 17:59.13. She was followed by Ella McCollom (7th, 18:22.77), Gabrielle Kics (10th, 18:26.15), Taya Gummerson (24th, 18:54.30), and Caprice Rodely (29th, 19:01.82).
Scoring for Plainfield North were Elsie Czarniewski (12th, 18:30.07), Tessa Russo (34th, 19:12.11), Claire Wilson (40th, 19:23.95), Kaitlyn Ward (59th, 19:51.37), and Nora Rudakas (86th, 20:30.47).
Qualifying as individuals were Kara Waishwell of Lincoln-Way East (15th, 18:36.30), Lily Anderson of Plainfield East (21st, 18:51.56), Sophia Flowers of Romeoville (22nd, 18:52.02), and Kayla Shea of Lockport (25th, 18:54.30).
In the Class 3A Waubonsie Valley Sectional boys race, Bolingbrook’s Hussein Almousawi qualified for state by finishing 16th in 15:13.70.
Class 2A cross country
Metamora Sectional: Morris’ Joy Dudley won the individual title with a time of 17:16.66, while teammate Makensi Martin was third in 18:05.07), leading Morris to a fifth-place finish and state qualification. Other Morris scorers were Jadyn Bertram (24th, 19:06.14), Danica Martin (51st, 20:02.85), and Paityn Valentine (72nd, 20:56.92). Maggie Wolniakowski of Providence Catholic also qualified for state by finishing 40th in 19:42.3. In the boys race, Morris’ Kaden Welch finished fifth with a time of 15:15.08 to qualify for state.
Class 1A cross country
Oregon Sectional: The Seneca girls team finished fourth and qualified for the state meet. Scoring runners for the Irish were Evelyn O’Connor (4th, 19:30.50), Gracie Steffes (35th, 21:50.30), Lily Mueller (49th, 22:46.30), Keeli Pumphrey (59th, 23:07.80) and Ashley Alsvig (62nd, 23:14.40). In the boys race, Seneca’s Austin Aldridge qualified by placing 14th with a time of 17:22.9.
Boys soccer
Marmion Academy 1, Lemont 0: Lemont lost in the championship game of the Class 2A Glenbard South Sectional.