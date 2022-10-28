The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 27

Joliet Catholic girls volleyball won its fourth regional title in five years on Thursday with a 25-20, 25-12 win over Oak Lawn Richards at the Class 3A Hillcrest Regional in Country Club Hills.
The Angels (19-17) will face Marian Catholic in a Class 3A Joliet Catholic Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday night.
Lemont 2, Tinley Park 1: At the Class 3A Tinley Park Regional, the top-seeded Indians survived a scare from the Titans before holding on to a 25-20, 19-25, 25-17 win and a regional title. Lemont (25-12) will face fourth-seeded Providence at the Joliet Catholic Sectional at 6 p.m. Monday.
Naperville North 2, Plainfield North 0: At the Class 4A Naperville North Regional, the host and third-seeded Huskies rolled past the Tigers 25-20, 25-19 to earn a spot in the Plainfield North Sectional. The Tigers completed a solid season at 27-11.
Moline 2, Minooka 0: At the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional, the season came to an end for the Indians in a 25-23, 26-24 loss to the second-seeded Maroons in the regional final. Lily King led the way with nine assists and five kills for Minooka (15-22). Junior Claire Olsen contributed eight blocks and three kills.
Sandburg 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At the Class 4A Rich Township Regional in Richton Park, it took a wild, three-set match to decide the regional title. In the end, the Eagles edged out the Knights 19-25, 25-23, 25-19. Central closed out its season 27-10, its most wins in a season since 2017. Sandburg captured its 18th straight regional title.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional, the top-seeded Griffins cruised against their SouthWest Suburban Conference rival 25-17, 25-16. East (31-6) will face Sandburg at 5:30 p.m. Monday in a Class 4A Lockport Sectional semifinal.
Peotone 2, Pontiac 1: At the Class 2A Seneca Regional, for the first time since 2010, the Blue Devils have captured a regional volleyball title. With the 25-16, 20-25, 25-11 win over the Indians, Peotone (18-16) advances to the Prairie Central sectional Monday, where the Blue Devils will face No. 3 seed Minonk Fieldcrest at 7 p.m.