October 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 27

Joliet Catholic takes down Oak Lawn Richards for regional title

By Shaw Local News Network

Joliet Catholic girls volleyball won its fourth regional title in five years on Thursday with a 25-20, 25-12 win over Oak Lawn Richards at the Class 3A Hillcrest Regional in Country Club Hills.

The Angels (19-17) will face Marian Catholic in a Class 3A Joliet Catholic Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday night.

Lemont 2, Tinley Park 1: At the Class 3A Tinley Park Regional, the top-seeded Indians survived a scare from the Titans before holding on to a 25-20, 19-25, 25-17 win and a regional title. Lemont (25-12) will face fourth-seeded Providence at the Joliet Catholic Sectional at 6 p.m. Monday.

Naperville North 2, Plainfield North 0: At the Class 4A Naperville North Regional, the host and third-seeded Huskies rolled past the Tigers 25-20, 25-19 to earn a spot in the Plainfield North Sectional. The Tigers completed a solid season at 27-11.

Moline 2, Minooka 0: At the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional, the season came to an end for the Indians in a 25-23, 26-24 loss to the second-seeded Maroons in the regional final. Lily King led the way with nine assists and five kills for Minooka (15-22). Junior Claire Olsen contributed eight blocks and three kills.

Sandburg 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At the Class 4A Rich Township Regional in Richton Park, it took a wild, three-set match to decide the regional title. In the end, the Eagles edged out the Knights 19-25, 25-23, 25-19. Central closed out its season 27-10, its most wins in a season since 2017. Sandburg captured its 18th straight regional title.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional, the top-seeded Griffins cruised against their SouthWest Suburban Conference rival 25-17, 25-16. East (31-6) will face Sandburg at 5:30 p.m. Monday in a Class 4A Lockport Sectional semifinal.

Peotone 2, Pontiac 1: At the Class 2A Seneca Regional, for the first time since 2010, the Blue Devils have captured a regional volleyball title. With the 25-16, 20-25, 25-11 win over the Indians, Peotone (18-16) advances to the Prairie Central sectional Monday, where the Blue Devils will face No. 3 seed Minonk Fieldcrest at 7 p.m.

PremiumGirls VolleyballJoliet West PrepsLockport PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsMinooka PrepsPeotone PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsJoliet Catholic PrepsBolingbrook PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsProvidence PrepsPlainfield North Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois