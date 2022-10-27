The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

In the semifinals of the Class 3A Moline Sectional at the Moline Soccer Bowl, the Joliet West Tigers boys soccer team knocked off the sectional host Maroons 2-1 to advance to Friday’s championship match.
Victor Antomez scored both goals for Joliet West in a game that was scoreless until all three goals were scored over a five-minute span of the second half.
The Tigers (17-5-3) will play Edwardsville – a 2-0 winner over O’Fallon in the other semifinal – at 5 p.m. Friday for the sectional championship.
Girls volleyball
Cissna Park def. Gardner-S. Wilmington 25-9 25-9: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Watseka Regional, Gardner-South Wilmington had its season come to an end as Cissna Park advanced to Thursday’s championship match against the hosts.