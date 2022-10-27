October 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Joliet West boys soccer team tops Moline, makes sectional title match

By Shaw Local News Network

In the semifinals of the Class 3A Moline Sectional at the Moline Soccer Bowl, the Joliet West Tigers boys soccer team knocked off the sectional host Maroons 2-1 to advance to Friday’s championship match.

Victor Antomez scored both goals for Joliet West in a game that was scoreless until all three goals were scored over a five-minute span of the second half.

The Tigers (17-5-3) will play Edwardsville – a 2-0 winner over O’Fallon in the other semifinal – at 5 p.m. Friday for the sectional championship.

Girls volleyball

Cissna Park def. Gardner-S. Wilmington 25-9 25-9: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Watseka Regional, Gardner-South Wilmington had its season come to an end as Cissna Park advanced to Thursday’s championship match against the hosts.

PremiumJoliet West PrepsGardner South Wilmington Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois