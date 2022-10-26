The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, October 25

At Andrew, Lockport was led by Abby O’Sullivan with nine assists during a Class 4A Andrew Regional volleyball victory over Bloom 25-6, 25-12.
Maeve Higham had four kills, and Payton Malinoski had three aces and five assists.
The Porters move to 26-10 on the season.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Rich Township 0: At Matteson, Mia Mattingly had seven kills to lead the Knights to a Class 4A Rich Township Regional victory, 25-5, 25-10.
Kiera King had six kills, five assists and four digs, Kylie McCarthy had five aces and seven digs, Ava Miller had five digs, and Alyssa Teske had 11 assists and three digs.
Minooka 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Bradley, Lily King had 10 assists, 10 kills and seven digs to lead Minooka to a Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional victory, 25-22, 25-20.
Audrey Gil had six kills and three blocks and Kennedi Brass had 12 digs.
Joliet West 2, Andrew 0: At Andrew, Ashlyn Noon had eight assists, three digs and an ace to lead the Tigers to a Class 4A Andrew Regional victory, 25-21, 25-11.
Ava Grevengoed had seven kills, four digs and an ace. Gabby Piazza had nine kills and an ace. Olivia Baxter had eight digs and an ace and Taylor Brenczewski had eight assists and six digs.
Morris 2, Harvey Thornton 0: At Morris, the hosts advanced to their own Class 3A Morris Regional title match with a 25-10, 25-0 victory.
Lisle Benet 2, Plainfield East 0: In the Class 4A Geneva Regional, Plainfield East has its season ended 25-6, 25-12.
Plainfield North 2, Oswego 0: In the Class 4A Naperville North Regional semifinals, Plainfield North advanced to Thursday’s championship with a 25-18, 25-13 triumph.
Naperville Central 2, Plainfield South 1: In the Class 4A Plainfield South Regional semifinals, the hosts saw their season ended after a three-set battle.
Boys soccer
Romeoville 3, Stagg 2: In the semifinals of the Class 3A Lockport Sectional, Romeoville survived a one-goal outcome to advance to the sectional final.