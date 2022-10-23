The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 22

BUFFALO GROVE — Plainfield North sophomore Jessica Kovalcik finished second in singles at the Class 2A state tennis tournament.
Kovalcik lost the title match, 7-5, 6-2, to Sarah Wang of Stevenson. It is the second straight state medal for Kovalcik, who finished third last season. The loss to Wang was Kovalcik’s only loss of the season.
Boys soccer
Class 3A Pekin Regional: Minooka lost in the title game, 3-2, to Moline. Diego Escobedo and Roger Valles each scored for the Indians (11-12-1), while Ethan Koranda had an assist.
Girls cross country
Class 3A Lockport Regional: Lincoln-Way East won the title with 60 points, followed by Lockport (81), Lincoln-Way Central (89) and Lincoln-Way West (92). All four advance to next week’s Normal Community Sectional.
Leading the way for the Griffins were Kara Waishwell (4th, 18:59.0), Nora DeFrank (7th, 19:21.7), Ava Conway (11th, 19:44.5), Kylie LaMonto (16th, 19:55.2), and Tori Tverdek (22nd, 20:17.7).
Top runners for Lockport were Kayla Shea (3rd, 18:50.8), Sydney Fontaine (13th, 19:48.8), Monica Skibicki (19th, 20:01.3), Lexi Shea (20th, 20:11.2), and Elizabeth Berg (26th, 20:32.0).
Scoring for Lincoln-Way Central were Ava Dughetti (9th, 19:36.5), Claire Carter (17th, 19:57.6), Ruby Hillegass (18th, 19:58.1), Ella Maldonado (21st, 20:12.0), and Nancy Flais (24th, 20:25.1).
Top runners for Lincoln-Way West were Gianna Arizzi (8th, 19:34.3), Annie Pinciak (10th, 19:42.4), Makenna Zitkus (12th, 19:45.2), Jayden Gurgone (29th, 21:03.7), and Morgan Sallese (33rd, 21:22.4).
Class 2A Morris Regional: Morris took the top three places and won the title with 36 points, easily ahead of runner-up Ottawa’s total of 75.
Joy Dudley won the race with a school-record time of 17:58.1. Makensi Martin (18:44.9) was second and Jadyn Bertram (19:22.5) placed third. Danica Martin (11th, 20:23.9) and Moriah Mayberry (21st, 21:30.7) rounded out the Morris scorers.
Providence Catholic took fifth with 100 points and Lemont was sixth with 168.
Leading Providence were Maggie Wolniakowski (6th, 20:11.3), Ava Dudak (7th, 20:12.0), Emily Block (22nd, 21:40.7), Abbey O’Brien (32nd, 22:03.2), and Canela Leon (38th, 22:21.3).
Lemont scorers were Niki Tselios (10th, 20:21.4), Cassie Cunningham (28th, 21:53.7), Margaret Sinnett (41st, 22:46.9), Stephanie Deuschle (47th, 23:35.3), and Maya Fedko (50th, 23:41.7). All three teams advance to next week’s Metamora Sectional.
Class 1A Seneca Regional: Seneca finished second in the girls race with 62 points, trailing Sandwich’s winning total of 54. The Irish were led by Evelyn O’Connor (2nd, 19:50.0), Ashley Alsvig (15th, 22:58.8), Gracie Steffes (16th, 23:00.5), Lily Mueller (20th, 23:32.2), and Keeli Pumphrey (21st, 23:35.1). Seneca advances to next week’s Oregon Sectional.
Boys cross country
Class 3A Lockport Regional: Lincoln-Way East placed five runners in the top 10 and won the championship with 22 points, followed by Bradley-Bourbonnais (85), Lincoln-Way Central (93) and Lockport (98). East, Central and Lockport all advance to next week’s Normal Community Sectional.
Leading the way for Lincoln-Way East were Jack Roberts (1st, 15:24.1), Gerry Cushing (2nd, 15:42., Justin Falejczyk (4th, 15:50.8), Drew Arnold (6th, 16:03.1), and Sean Hanrahan (9th, 16:08.4).
Lincoln-Way Central was paced by Ethan Hoff (8th, 16:06.8), Jack Galminas (13th, 16:33.0), Braden Hoff (19th, 16:51.5), Kyle Friedl (23rd, 17:09.2), and Leo Grzesiak (30th, 17:23.6).
Top Lockport runners were Michael Welcome (12th, 16:29.6), Nathan Powley (14th, 16:33.6), Max Maloney (17th, 16:42.6), Cameron Valcich (21st, 16:59.9), and Chris Johnson (34th, 17:34.7).
Class 2A Morris Regional: Morris finished fourth with 118 points, Providence Catholic was fifth with 145 and Lemont sixth with 160. All three advance to next week’s Metamora Sectional.
Leading the way for Morris were Kaden Welch (3rd, 15:48.7), Nikita Hovious (11th, 16:57.1), Brodie Peterson (23rd, 17:27.7), Jonathon Zarbock (36th, 18:19.0), and Luchi Eberhard (45th, 18:32.0).
Providence Catholic scorers were Xander Stoub (16th, 17:14.1), Andrew Dau (19th, 17:16.1), Zach Zambrzycki (24th, 17:29.4), Kyle Szafranski (42nd, 18:26.5), and Cal Palkon (44th, 18:30.8).
Leading the way for Lemont were Adam Bromberek (21st, 17:23.4), Jack Davey (27th, 17:39.8), Carson Elko (33rd, 17:53.5), Adam Mustafa (39th, 18:20.9), and Alex Fako (40th, 18:21.9).
Class 1A Seneca Regional: Seneca took fourth with 97 points. Austin Aldridge finished second in 17:15.6 for the Irish, followed by Chris Poyner (15th, 18:48.1), Nate Sprinkel (27th, 19:47.0), Calvin Maierhofer (33rd, 20:35.6), and Logan Pasakarnis (39th, 21:07.9). Seneca advances to next week’s Oregon Sectional.