The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

At Lockport, the host Porters improved to 24-8 on the season with a nonconference victory over Providence.
Aleksa Simkus (nine kills), Lainey Green (16 assists) and Grace Juergens (10 digs) led the victorious effort for Lockport.
Bolingbrook def. Batavia 25-16, 31-29: At Bolingbrook, the host Raiders won the opening set handily and then survived a wild second set to notch the victory.
Herscher def. Wilmington 25-21, 17-25, 25-21: At Herscher, the visiting Wildcats were defeated in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.
Beecher def. Coal City 26-24, 25-22: At Beecher, the visiting Coaclers suffered a nonconference defeat in two close sets.
Reed-Custer def. Peotone 25-20, 25-21: On Tuesday, the Comets won on senior night honoring Haley Dempsay (three digs), Grace Burkey (eight assists, five digs), Olivia Hansen (two blocks), Brenna Horton (five digs) and Jaylee Mills (nine kills, six blocks).