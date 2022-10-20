Lincoln-Way East’s Jada James voted Herald-News Athlete of the Week

Jada James, a 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter for the Lincoln-Way East girls volleyball team won the voting last week for The Herald-News’ Athlete of the Week. James collected 344 votes, followed by Lincoln-Way Central volleyball player Alyssa Teske (122), Plainfield North tennis player Santoshi Yadagiri (4) and Lincoln-Way Central golfer Jacob Stoezel (2).

JHN: Your team is having a really strong season. Did you expect that coming into the year?

James: We really did. We had high hopes for the season and it’s gone pretty well so far.

JHN: Your team seems pretty well-rounded. Is that by design?

James: Yes it is. When we are firing on all cylinders and everyone is contributing, that’s when we are at our best.

JHN: Is your team pretty close?

James: Yes, we are. We hang out together in school, we have team dinners where we just do silly stuff. During the JV games, we will go into the locker room and get ready by doing our locker room dance. It really gets the group going.

JHN: What are some goals for the season?

James: We already got one. We are the No. 1 seed in the sectional for the first time since, I believe it was 2006. Some of the girls on this team weren’t even born yet, so to achieve that was a big goal for us. Obviously, we want to get to state and play for a state championship. And, the school record for wins in a season is 31. That’s another goal we are going after.