Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook secures first conference title with victory over Lincoln-Way East

BOLINGBROOK – Bolingbrook opened as a high school in 1974.
The Raiders had never won a girls volleyball conference championship.
Until now.
Madison Shroba smacked 15 kills, and Sarah Harvey had eight aces as the Raiders completed an undefeated SouthWest Suburban Conference season and won the Blue Division with a 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday evening.
“We worked hard all season,” said Shroba, a senior outside hitter and three-year varsity player. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but we worked, we have the talent, and we deserve this.”
Bolingbrook (29-4, 9-0 SWSC Blue) saw its 16-match win streak end Saturday in a 25-20, 25-22 loss to Plainfield North in the semifinals of the Blocktober Fest Tournament at Plainfield Central. But the Raiders, who have shattered the previous school record of 24 wins, bounced back to get third there and have now won 18 of 19.
None bigger than this one.
“It’s not something that happened in a year,” Bolingbrook coach Molly DeSerf said. “We’ve built it up. We have a lot of firepower, and we used it.
“It’s cool, it’s great, it’s exciting.”
The match was exciting until midway through the second set. The Griffins (28-6, 7-1) had rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to take a lead of 12-10. But trailing 13-12, Bolingbrook went on an 8-1 run to pull away. Freshman middle blocker Noelle Aprati (two kills, two aces) and Harvey, a junior setter who finished with 21 assists, four digs, and two kills, each had a pair of aces in the run.
“She’s very aggressive on the service line,” DeSerf said of Harvey. “She’s not afraid to go for a small target and has the ability to move the ball well. Her serve is very hard to read.”
Lincoln-Way East was bidding for its fourth SWSC title, but couldn’t get anything going down the stretch.
“The first set was competitive, and we outplayed them at the net then,” Lincoln-Way East coach Kris Fiore said. “But in the second set, our serve-receive fell apart. You can’t allow big runs like that against one of the state’s best teams.”
That’s what happened in the third set. Leading 4-3, the Raiders had a 6-0 spurt, with Lincoln-Way East having five errors in that span. Ahead 14-8, Shroba had two kills and Harvey another ace to cap a 4-0 run as Bolingbrook pulled away.
Trailing 24-14, the Griffins battled and saved four match points, three of those on kills by senior outside hitter Ava Nepkin (10 kills). But Shroba, who had seven kills in the third set alone including accounting for the final three Raiders points, ripped a final kill to end it and start the celebration.
“I did want it,” Shroba said of the final point. “I wanted to put the hammer down and get what we wanted. We’ve talked about this all week. Opportunities like this don’t come along all the time.”
Senior outside hitter Cydney Anderson (seven kills, six digs), senior opposite side hitter Chinenye Ifeajewku (seven kills, block), sophomore middle blocker Angelique Pena (four kills) and senior setter Olivia Vaughn (14 assists) also contributed for Bolingbrook.
Senior outside hitter Jada James and senior right side hitter Phoenix Slager each had seven kills for Lincoln-Way East. Sophomore outside hitter Tamia Maddox (six blocks) was big in the first set, junior middle hitter Hayven Smith (four blocks), freshman setter Maggie Simon (17 assists), senior setter Grace Poynton (10 assists) and junior libero Lexi Byas (15 digs) also contributed for the Griffins.
The first set was tied nine times, the last at 22-22, before two errors and a kill by James.
The two teams could meet again on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the title match of the Class 4A Lockport Sectional. The Griffins got the top seed, while Bolingbrook is No. 2.
“We’ve sold the girls that we have to work hard the next two weeks,” Fiore said. “Hopefully we will get another chance.”