Girls volleyball: Downers Grove South serves up some revenge on Providence Catholic

NEW LENOX – It didn’t take long for Downers Grove South freshman Jayda Dixon to announce her presence with authority Monday night in a 25-15, 25-17 nonconference win over Providence Catholic.
Dixon, who has been playing up with the varsity squad all season, got kills for three of the Mustangs’ first four points, then stepped to the service line and served an ace.
She wasn’t done.
A pair of Providence hitting errors gave the Mustangs a 7-1 lead and the Celtics called timeout. The break didn’t faze Dixon, as she came out of the timeout and served four straight aces to put her team ahead 11-1.
“I had a really good serve today,” Dixon said. “We like to serve aggressively, and it worked today. It was nice to get a couple of kills early. It helped me relax and get my confidence up.”
The entire team played with confidence, as the Mustangs (13-18) avenged a loss to the Celtics on Saturday at the Lincoln-Way Central Autumn Knights Tournament.
“This was one of the best matches we have played as a team,” Dixon said. “In a lot of our matches we have been up and down, more like a roller coaster. Tonight, we were able to stay up the whole time.”
The aggressive serving continued throughout the match, as Downers Grove South finished with 12 aces. Dixon led the team with seven kills, while Emily Petring had three. Dixon had a team high five aces, with Natalie Simpson adding three, including two straight to start the second set.
“We looked very good tonight,” Mustang coach Madisen Babich said. “We had all of the cylinders firing. We played as a unit and we bounced back quickly after we gave up a point or two. At times this season we would let it snowball, but tonight we were able to shake off a couple of points and get right back at it.
“We just played Providence over the weekend at Lincoln-Way Central, so it was good to get a little bit of revenge.”
Providence (17-17) was able to tighten its game up a bit in the first set, rallying with six straight points, including back-to-back kills by Olivia Cosgrove. But that was as close as the Celtics got, as a pair of kills by Petring and an ace by Jordan Moran put the Mustangs ahead 15-8 and they cruised to a first-set victory.
Providence took its first lead of the night in the second set at 4-3, getting an ace from Olivia Fitzgibbon. The second set was tight for a while, with ties at 4, 7, 10, 11 and 14 before Downers Grove South took control, outscoring the Celtics 11-3 the rest of the way.
“It was nice to see things come together tonight,” Babich said. “A couple of weeks ago we decided to focus on one part of our game and that was serving. If you can take the other team out of their serve receive it can be a big help. We have about four girls that we can really rely on to serve aggressively and give the other team’s serve receive some trouble.
“We are getting to the point of the season where records don’t matter. We have worked hard, and if we continue to keep working hard we can do some damage in the postseason.”
Cosgrove and Payton Mandac each had three kills to lead the Celtics, while Olivia Stepanek had a pair of blocks and a kill.
For Providence coach Lee Rucinski it was a disappointing evening.
“This isn’t how we wanted to play on Senior Night,” he said. “We gave away too many freebies in our serve receive.
“We did fight back, but we made too many mistakes. And give credit to Downers Grove South, they took advantage of the mistakes we made.”