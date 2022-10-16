The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 15

LOCKPORT — Plainfield North teammates Jessica Kovalcik and Santoshi Yadagiri, both sophomores, finished 1-2 in the singles competition at the Class 2A Lockport Tennis Sectional and advanced to the state tournament. The duo helped lead the Tigers to second-place with 24 points, trailing sectional champion Neuqua Valley’s total of 29.
Yadagiri was the only player to win a game against Kovalcik. Kovalcik beat Yadagiri 6-1, 6-1 in the title match, but won her other three matches in the sectional, 6-0, 6-0.
Also advancing to state were the Lockport doubles team of juniors Martyna Kalinowska and Breanne Schultz and the Plainfield North doubles team of senior Isabella Wallin and sophomore Thea Salcedo. Kalinowska and Schultz beat Wallin and Salcedo 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.
At the Class 1A Joliet Catholic Academy Sectional, JCA finished second with 19 points, behind only Nazareth Academy’s winning total of 28. Advancing to the state tournament were Providence Catholic’s Gianna Cox (3rd), Lemont’s Aashka Trivedi (4th), the JCA doubles team of Ally McCarthy and Callie Streitz (3rd) and the Lemont doubles team of Abbey Lakickas and Emma Manthey.
At the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional, singles players Abby Stiles of Coal City (3rd) and Gretchen Zarbock (4th) qualified for the state tournament.
Cross country
SouthWest Suburban Conference Red meet: Lincoln-Way Central won the boys championship with 38 points. Earning Top 10 All-Conference honors for the Knights were Ethan Hoff (3rd), Devin Smith (6th), Evan Jensen (8th), and Leo Grzeiak (9th).
Interstate Eight Conference meet: At Sandwich, the Morris girls team won the team title with 34 points for their second straight championship. Joy Dudley took first overall for Morris, while Jadyn Bertram, Kensi Martin, and Danica Martin earned all-conference honors. In the boys race, Kaden Welch and Nik Hovious were named all-conference for Morris.
Volleyball
Blocktoberfest: Bolingbrook finished third in the event. After going 2-0 Friday, the Raiders defeated Genoa-Kingston 13-25, 25-18, 15-12, lost to Plainfield North, 25-20, 25-22, and beat Whitney Young 25-17, 25-19. Bolingbrook (28-4) was led in the tourney by Madison Shroba (26 kills, 5 aces, 15 digs), Cydney Anderson (23 kills, 5 blocks), Sarah Harvey (36 assists, 3 aces, 24 digs, 3 blocks), and Olivia Vaughn (19 assists, 14 digs).
Autumn Knights Tournament: Lincoln-Way East (28-5) finished second in the tourney, dropping the title match to Willowbrook. Ava Nepkin had seven kills to lead the Griffins (28-5), while Grace Poynton had 14 assists and Lexi Byas had 20 digs.
Lincoln-Way Central (25-9) finished third in the tournament. The Knights defeated Crete-Monee, Romeoville, and Marian Catholic before losing to Lincoln-Way East in the semifinals and beating Lockport in thei third-place match. Alyssa Teske (21 kills, 4 aces, 72 assists, 21 digs, 5 blocks) was named to the all-tournament team, while Mia Mattingly added 31 kills and eight blocks.
Lockport (22-8) finished fourth. In the third-place match against Lincoln-Way Central, Grace Juergens led the Porters with 13 kills), while Kylee Schurig had 12 kills), Lainey Green had 24 assists and Payton Malinoski had 13 digs.
Plainfield Central Tournament: Minooka went 2-3 in the tournament. Leaders for the Indians (13-19) were Kennedi Brass with 48 digs and five aces and Lily King with 25 kills, 28 assists, eight aces and 24 digs.
Boys soccer
Morris 3, Ottawa 2: No. 8 seed Morris got the win in the Class 2A Laalle-Peru Regional and advanced to take on second-seeded Orion on Monday.
Peotone 2, Grant Park 0: The Blue Devils won the Class 1A Coal City Regional and advanced to take on Chicago Soto on Monday in the Manteno Sectional.