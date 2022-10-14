The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 13

At Plainfield, Ava Grevengoed had 12 kills, five digs and two aces to lead the Joliet West Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference volleyball victory over Plainfield South, 25-19, 25-19.
Gabby Piazza and Grace Morrow combined to have 12 kills; Natalia Harris had five kills; Olivia Baxter had nine digs and one ace; Isabella Nelson had nine digs; and Ashlyn Noon had 16 assists, four digs and an ace.
Minooka 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Minooka, Ava Valentin had 10 assists, three aces and nine points to lead Minooka to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-16, 25-20.
Makenzie Brass had eight kills and two blocks, and Kennedi Brass had seven digs and 12 points.
Bolingbrook 2, Sandburg 1: At Sandburg, Madison Shroba had 13 kills, one ace, eight digs and one block to help the Raiders to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22.
Cydney Anderson had nine kills and two blocks; Olivia Vaughn had 13 assists and six digs; Sarah Harvey had 11 assists, 12 digs and two aces; Chinnenye Ifeajekwu six kills and four blocks; and Kate Mottlow had 11 digs.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Stagg 1: At New Lenox, Alyssa Teske had seven kills, one ace, 16 assists, seven digs and three blocks to lead the Knights to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17.
Mia Mattingly had nine kills, one ace and two blocks.
Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, Addyson Waliczek had 15 assists, four digs, three kills and two service aces to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight conference victory, 25-18, 25-12.
Kayla Henline had 10 setting assists, three aces, two kills, two digs and a block.
Emma Rodriguez had eight kills and three digs; Kenzi Henline had six kills, five digs and a block; and Bella Veraveic had five kills, two digs, one ace and a block.
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 5, Kankakee 0: At Kankakee, the Warriors defeated the Kays in nonconference action.
Bolingbrook 3, Minooka 0: At Bolingbrook, Minooka fell in nonconference action. Ethan Kimbarovsky was in net with six saves.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln-Way East 101.5, Lincoln-Way West 83.5: At New Lenox, Ellie Egan finished first in the 200 IM with a time of 29.28 seconds to lead the Griffins to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Jaya Veerapaneni finished first in the 50 freestyle (24.98 seconds), and the 200 medley relay team of Natalie Dirienzo, Sarah Meldeau, Veerapaneni and Olivia Donaldson finished first with a time of 1:55.70.
Lincoln-Way Central 132, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46: At New Lenox, the Knights swam to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.