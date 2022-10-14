Girls volleyball: Lincoln-Way East tops Lockport in 3-set thriller

FRANKFORT – Late in Thursday’s match Lincoln-Way East senior outside hitter Ava Nepkin went up for a kill. The Lockport block was in front of her, and the out-of-bounds antenna was just to her left.
Nepkin attempted to cut the ball to her right, and it worked. Maybe not how she had it in her head, but it worked.
The ball bounced twice on top of the net, then landed just inbounds at the far side of the court on Lockport’s side. It gave the Griffins a 24-23 lead in the third set, and they went on to win 27-25 to complete a 25-23, 24-26, 27-25 win over their SouthWest Suburban Conference rivals.
“That one was a little scary,” said Nepkin, who finished the night with 13 kills and 15 digs. “I tried to cut it because the antenna was right there. It was good that it got a good bounce.”
The win didn’t seem probable for the Griffins (26-4, 7-0 SWSC), considering that they fell behind 6-0 to start the third set and trailed 14-6 at one point.
But then Nepkin got hot, slamming down three straight kills to make it 14-9. Lockport’s Kylee Schurig got a point with a kill to make it 15-9, but Lincoln-Way East answered by scoring the next seven points, taking a 16-15 lead on a kill by Hayven Smith, one of five for the 6-foot-5 junior.
Lockport (21-6, 6-2) regained the lead at 18-17 on a kill by Aleksa Simkus (team-high 8 kills), but East got a kill from Jada James (team-high 14 kills), a block from Alaina Pollard and an ace by Annie Simon to move ahead 21-19. Lockport answered with kills by Schurig (5 kills) and Meg Consigny (5 kills) to take a 22-21 lead before back-to-back kills by Nepkin moved East ahead, 23-22.
After Nepkin’s tightrope-along-the-net kill, Lockport’s Jenna Kolosta put down a kill to tie it at 24. The teams traded points for a 25-25 tie before Lincoln-Way East got a point on a Lockport serving error and ended it with a kill by James.
Defense powered the comeback for the Griffins, led by libero Lexi Byas, who tied a school record for most digs in a match with 31.
“The first 10 points or so in all three sets, we were very error-prone,” Lincoln-Way East coach Kris Fiore said. “When we cleaned that up, we played well. I give a lot of credit to our girls for not getting down and continuing to fight. They played with a lot of heart, but we weren’t very consistent.
“It’s nice to be able to win when you don’t play your best, but this isn’t the time of year you want to have to do that. We have a lot of good hitters in Ava, Jada, Alaina, Tamia Maddox and Hayven. We want to be able to not have to rely on one or two girls. When everyone is involved, we can be pretty tough to beat.”
Lockport coach Nick Mraz had nothing but praise for his team, which weathered the loss of libero Payton Malinowski for the second set. Malinowski was injured during the final play of the first set, and Consigny moved to libero for that set.
“Other than the score, I couldn’t have asked for more out of our girls,” Mraz said. “They brought the energy that we love. We just let a few leads slip away. When Payton got hurt, we knew that Meg had played libero in club, so we put her there and she did a great job. Then we had to move a couple of other girls to different positions.
“Our girls stayed aggressive all night. I loved how Kylee Schurig played. She swung hard all night. It’s go hard or go home with her. We were right there with a top 10 team in the state. And, if we play them again, it will be in the sectional and it will be on our own floor.”
Leaders for Lockport were Payton Malinoski (17 digs), Abby O’Sullivan (18 assists) and Lainey Green (3 aces).