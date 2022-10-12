The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

A balanced attack helped Bolingbrook keep Homewood-Flossmoor off-balance as the Raiders volleyball team downed the Vikings 25-22, 25-22 in a SouthWest Suburban Conference match Tuesday.
Chinenye Ifeajekwu had eight kills and Madison Shroba had seven to lead the Raiders to their 23rd win of the season against three losses.
Bolingbrook stayed unbeaten in the SWSC at 7-0 thanks in part to 14 assists from Sarah Harvey and six digs each from Kate Mottlow and Cydney Anderson.
Plainfield South 2, Minooka 1: At Plainfield, the Cougars took out the Indians in a Southwest Prairie Conference battle 25-23, 22-25, 26-24. Audrey Gil had eight kills and Kennedi Bass 15 digs for Minooka (10-15, 4-3 in the SPC). South picked up its 20th win of the season, improving to 20-7, 5-3 in the SPC.
Joliet West 2, Oswego 1: At Oswego, a big night hitting from Ava Grevengoed (12 kills) and Gabby Piazza led the Tigers to a 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 victory over the Panthers. Ashlyn Noon had 14 assists for West (21-6, 7-1 in the SPC). The Tigers have won 11 straight matches.
Morris 2, Sandwich 0: At Morris, Morris (22-5, 10-1) beat Sandwich in two 26-24, 25-22 in an Interstate 8 match.
Pontiac 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: At Gardner, the Panthers fell to the Indians 12-25, 25-13, 25-23.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At Bourbonnais, a back-and-forth three-game match went the way of the Boilermakers 14-25, 25-19, 21-25. Mia Mattingly had 12 kills and Kiera King 10 for the Knights. Central is 20-8 overall, 4-4 in the SWSC.
Boys Soccer
Oswego East 5, Minooka 2: At Minooka, Diego Escobedo and Roger Valles scored for Minooka (10-10-1, 4-6-1 in the SPC). Ethan Kimbarovsky had three saves for the Indians.
West Aurora 5, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, the Cougars were blanked by the Blackhawks in a SPC match. South fell to 6-10-2, 4-5-1 in the SPC.
Oswego 2, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, Central was blanked at home by the Panthers in an SPC match.
Joliet West 1, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, West picked up its fifth win in its past eight matches by downing the Wildcats in an SPC match. West improved to 14-5-3, 6-3-2 in the SPC.
Romeoville 3, Yorkville 0: At Romeoville, the top team in the SPC stayed that way with the shutout win over the visiting Foxes. The Spartans have allowed only two goals in the past 10 matches. They improved to 22-0-1, 10-0-1 in the SPC.
Chicago Christian 1, Joliet Catholic 0: At the Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional in Palos Heights, the host Knights scored the tiebreaking goal in the last five minutes to eliminate the Hilltoppers. JCA closed out its season at 4-13-1.
Girls Swimming
Morris Co-Op 100, Riverside-Brookfield 76: At Morris, thanks to three first place finishes, the Morris swim team defeated R-B in a nonconference dual meet. Kylee Claypool captured diving and Abigail Burke won the 100-yard freestyle. The team of Jena Lopina, Deborah Lynch, Katie Klinger and Burke won the 200 medley relay for Morris.