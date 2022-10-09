The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 8

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield North girls tennis team won the championship of the Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament with 17 points, topping runner-up West Aurora’s total of 13. Oswego (11) finished third, followed by Oswego East (9), Plainfield Central (7), Joliet West (5), Plainfield South (4), Minooka (2), Yorkville (2), Plainfield East (1), and Romeoville (0).
Conference champions for the Tigers were Jessica Kovalcik at first singles, Santoshi Yadagiri at second singles, the third doubles team of Addie Conrad and Makenzie McEwan, and the fourth doubles team of Riley McClellan and Belle Wang.
State golf
Class 2A boys: Lemont finished fourth with a two-day total of 628, including 309 on Saturday. Lemont was led by senior Jack Crispo, who finished tied for 21st with 154. He was followed by Eddie Scott (155), Joey Scott (159), Daniel Stood (162), Robert Politza (162), and Luke Lagan (172).
Class 3A boys: Lockport finished 10th with a two-day total of 650. The Porters were led by Nathan Kwiatkowski (156), Nick Barry (164), Joey Sluzas (165), Kyle Kuhn (165), Logan Beissel (173), and Andrew Schmidt (178). Lincoln-Way Central’s Jacob Stoetzel finished tied for 22nd with a total of 154, while Lincoln-Way East’s Dylan Drogemuller was tied for 30th with 156 and teammate Tanner Leonard tied for 33rd with 157. Minooka’s Brydon North tied for 45th with a score of 161, while Plainfield North’s Tanner Daugherty shot 172 to tie for 86th.
Girls volleyball
St. Charles East Scholastic Cup: Lincoln-Way East went 1-1 on Friday, beating Hubbard and losing to Neuqua Valley. On Saturday, the Griffins defeated Lincoln-Way Central, 25-22, 33-31 and then topped Edwardsville. The Griffins won the Silver Division with a 11-25, 25-20, 25-21 win over Warren. In that match, Ava Nepkin and Jada James each had eight kills, Phoenix Slager had six kills and Maggie Simon had 15 assists.
Lincoln–Way Central (20–7) defeated Waubonsie Valley, Edwardsville, and Oswego to take ninth place out of 20 teams. Alyssa Teske had 50 assists, 37 kills, 30 digs, eight blocks and four aces for the Knights, while Kiera King had 44 assists, 23 kills, six blocks and three aces. Mia Mattingly added 32 kills and 10 blocks, while Kylie McCarthy had 16 digs and seven aces.
Minooka (10-15) went 3-2, defeating Rosary, Hinsdale South, and Waubonsie Valley and losing to Warren and Plainfield Central. Lily King had 42 assists, 27 digs, 16 kills, and five aces for the Indians, while Makenzie Brass had 22 kills and eight blocks.
Boys soccer
Andrew 3, Lincoln-Way West 2: The Warriors dropped their final Southwest Suburban Conference match-up to finish 1-3 in conference and are now 8-9-2 overall.
Stagg 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The game was scoreless after regulation and a 20-minute overtime before Stagg prevailed 4-3 in a shootout.
Cross country
Rich Township Jimmy Daniels Invitational: Lincoln-Way East finished second with 66 points, trailing only Stagg’s total of 42. Joliet West was fourth with 101 points. Tizoc Landeros led the Griffins, finishing 10th with a time of 17:11.70. He was followed by Jacob Pinkston (11th, 17:14.30), Daniel O’Connor (13th, 17:16.40), Jonathan Creech (16th, 17:30.80), and Declan Hurley (18th 17:36.20). Joliet West was led by Julian Esquivel (seventh, 17:05.30), Jose Nevarez (17th, 17:35.60), Sebastian Rojas (22nd, 17:47.20), Aiden Grembowicz (29th, 18:22.40), and Joey Grasso (34th, 18:28.30).
In the girls race, Lincoln-Way East won the title with 50 points, tied with Mother McAuley, but East’s sixth runner had a better time than McAuley’s. Joliet West finished fourth with 95 points. East was led by Nora DeFrank (second, 19:22.20), Olivia Mancini (11th, 20:32.20), Bailey Orozco (12th, 20:34.10), Katie O’Brien (14th, 20:40.70), Molly Fagan (15th, 20:46.40), and Elyse DeFrank (19th, 21:01.00). Joliet West was paced by Anahi Pena (seventh, 20:13.90), Keziah Russi (17th, 20:47.10), Ava Offermann (22nd, 21:13.00), Asia Kocheva (25th, 21:33.30), and Avery Kittl (28th, 21:41.30).