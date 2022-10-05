The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, October 4

At Lockport, Cydney Anderson had 10 kills to lead Bolingbrook to a 25-21, 25-17 SouthWest Suburban Conference volleyball victory over Lockport on Tuesday.
Madison Shroba had seven kills and two aces, Sarah Harvey had 14 assists and two aces, Olivia Vaughn 12 assists and two aces and Kate Mottlow had 17 digs.
For Lockport, Grace Juergens had seven kills, Lainey Green had 10 assists and Payton Malinoski had 12 digs.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Andrew 1: At New Lenox, Mia Mattingly had eight kills and four blocks to lead the Knights to an SWSC victory, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15.
Madelyn Freiberg had 11 digs and three aces, Abi Burton had six kills and three digs, and Alyssa Teske had six kills, 18 assists and one block.
Coal City 2, Manteno 0: At Coal City, Kayla Henline had 13 assists, three digs and one kill to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Addyson Waliczek had nine assists, four digs, three kills and one ace, Bella Veraveic had seven kills, three blocks, two digs and one ace, and Emma Rodriguez had five kills.
Oswego 2, Minooka 0: At Oswego, Minooka battled but fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action, 34-32, 25-21.
Lily King had 12 assists and four kills, and Claire Olsen had five kills and three blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Minooka 2, Plainfield Central 2: At Minooka, Cael Hiser scored twice to lead Minooka to a Southwest Prairie Conference tie.
Diego Escobedo had an assist and Ethan Kimbarovsky was in net with four saves.
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Knights won in double overtime during a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.