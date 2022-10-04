The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, October 3

At O’Fallon, Tanner Leonard was the medalist with a 71 and Lincoln-Way East finished in first place with a 304 total at during play at the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional on Monday.
Anthony Sambo shot 74, Lincoln Haberkorn 79, Jake Krstulovich shot 80, Colin Jungels shot 82 and Dylan Drogemuller shot 84 to help the Griffins to the crown.
Lockport finished second with a score of 321. Nathan Kwiatkowski and Kyle Kuhn shot 77s, Joey Sluzas shot 81, Nick Barry shot 86, and Logan Beissel and Andrew Schmidt shot 88s.
Lincoln-Way Central finished fourth with a 323, just two shots off what was needed to qualify as a team. Jacob Stoetzel advanced to the state tournament as an individual for the Knights with a 72.
Joliet Township finished 10th with a 360 while Lincoln-Way West tied for 11th with 362.
Sterling Class 2A Sectional: At Sterling, Joey Lanahan shot 82 for Morris. He was two shots above the cutline for state qualification.
St. Viator Class 2A Sectional: At Arlington Heights, Quinn Swienton shot 79 for Joliet Catholic Academy during a fiercely competitive event, missing the state qualifying standard by just one shot.
BHRA Class 1A Sectional: At Bismarck, William Trainor shot an 83 and Dwight finished eighth with 362 points.
Kaleb Powell shot an 86 for Seneca.
GIRLS GOLF
O’Fallon Class 2A Sectional: At Fair Oaks, Kaylee Dwyer fired a 71 for Lincoln-Way West to take second and advance to the Class 2A IHSA State tournament.
The Warriors finished eighth overall with a 356 score.
McKenna Anderson shot a 78 for Joliet Township to finish ninth overall and advance to state. Jamie Daniels finished 18th with a score of 82.
Minooka finished sixth with a 340 as Anna Maurice shot an 82 to finish 18th overall for the Indians.
Lincoln-Way Central finished 10th with 365 points.
Sandwich Class 1A Sectional: At Sandwich, Seneca finished 11th with a score of 485.
Julia Hogan shot 115 and Addison Stiegler shot 116.
Dwight finished in 12th with 525 points. Isabella Dinelli shot 118 and Sophie Anderson shot 121.
GIRLS TENNIS
Morris 5, Princeton 0: At Princeton, Morris swept all five matches to take the nonconference victory.
At singles, Gretchen Zarbock (No. 1) won both matches 6-0 and Julia Borgstrom won both of her games 6-1.
At doubles, Keira Kjellesvik and Faith Bogard (No. 1) won 6-1, 6-0, Meghan Bzdill and Shreya Patel (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-2 and Faith Ragan and Abby Henson (No. 3) won 7-5, 6-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Minooka 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Minooka, Roger Valles assisted both goals to lead the Indians to a nonconference victory.
Kevyn Garcia and Diego Escobedo had a goal a piece.
Ethan Kimbarovsky was in net with four saves.