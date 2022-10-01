The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 1

TINLEY PARK — Behind a serving barrage of 50 aces, the Joliet West girls volleyball team took first place at the Tinley Park Tournament.
The Tigers (18-6) went 4-0 on the day and swept all of their opponents, defeating Evergreen Park (25-21, 25-15), St. Laurence (25-19, 25-16), Bremen (25-8, 25-9) and Tinley Park (25-9, 25-8).
Ava Grevengoed led Joliet West with 25 kills, 20 digs, and eight aces, while Gabby Piazza had 19 kills and 10 aces. Ashlyn Noon had 26 assists and 11 aces, with Taylor Brenczewski adding 30 assists, 9 digs and five aces.
“As a team, we had 50 aces,” Joliet West coach Chris Lincoln said. “The girls are getting much better and playing to their full potential and staying there.”
Boys soccer
Carmel 3, Joliet Catholic Academy 1: The Hilltoppers took the lead on a goal by Vincenzo Mazur, off an assist from Diego Rios, but Carmel scored three unanswered to claim the win.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Andrew 1: Nico Espinoza scored two goals and had two assists for the Knights (9-5). Noah Anhalt and Jamison Stockrahm also scored, while Derrick Rafacz and Edward Rafacz each had an assist.
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way East 1: The Porters cruised to the win over the Griffins as Sean Flannery scored all four goals.
Plano 4, Morris 2: Morris dropped the Interstate Eight Conference Tournament game.
Cross country
LaSalle-County Invitational: Seneca finished second in the girls’ race, and Irish runner Evelyn O’Connor took the individual title with a time of 18:10.01, more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher. She was followed by Gracie Steffes (5th, 20:22.0), Natalie Misener (ninth, 21:17.8), Keeli Pumphrey (13th, 22:22.8) and Ruthie Steffes (17th, 22:56.2).
In the boys’ race, Austin Aldridge’s time of 16:06.3 led the Fighting Irish (48) to the team title, with teammate Chris Poyner (6th, 17:08.7), Logan Pasakarnis (11th, 18:16.9), Calvin Maierhofer (14th, 19:07.9), Nate Sprinkel (15th, 19:10.0) and Jaxson Finch (18th, 19:25.2) also finished in the top 20.