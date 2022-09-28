The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Morris sophomore Makensi Martin ran away from almost the entire field at the El Paso-Gridley Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday except for one runner: teammate Joy Dudley. Dudley was the only runner in the 128-runner field to come within two seconds of Martin as the Morris runners completed a 1-2 finish to help Morris to the team title. Morris totaled 38 points to finish well ahead of second-place Peoria Notre Dame.
Sophomore Danica Martin finished fifth overall and fellow sophomore Jadyn Bertram placed 11th for Morris.
On the boys side, senior Kaden Welch placed fourth overall, helping Morris place fifth in the team standings with 181 points.
Boys Cross Country
Tri-County Conference Meet: At Marseilles, Seneca’s Austin Aldridge won the Tri-County Conference Meet individual title, and the Irish placed three in the top 10 on their way to a conference team title. Tristan Chambers finished 10th individually for Dwight.
Girls Cross Country
Tri-County Conference Meet: At Marseilles, Seneca placed five in the top 10 individually including race winner Evelyn O’Conner. Seneca scored 25 points for the team title.
Girls Tennis
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors completed conference play with a 4-0 record by defeating the Boilermakers. West was led by the No. 2 doubles team of Nora Cosgrove and Ella Nichols, and the No. 4 doubles pairing of Emily Costello and Bella Gentle. No. 2 singles Emily Tigchelaar, and No. 3rd singles Lily Kulhan led the way for the Warriors.
Kaneland 3, Morris 2: At Maple Park, Morris took both singles matches in the Interstate 8 loss to the Knights. Gretchen Zarbock and Julia Borgstrom won their singles matches for Morris.
Boys Soccer
West Aurora 4, Minooka 3: At Minooka, in a Southwest Prairie Conference match, the Blackhawks downed the hosts. Anthony Heald, Diego Escobedo and Roger Valles scored for Minooka (8-8, 3-4 SPC).
Plainfield Central 1, Oswego East 1: At Plainfield, the Wildcats and Wolves played to a draw in an SPC match. Central is now 3-7-4, 0-4-1 in the SPC.
Romeoville 2, Oswego 0: At Romeoville, the Spartans posted their third consecutive shutout and eighth on the season by blanking the Panthers in an SPC match. Romeoville improved to 17-0-1, 6-0-1 in the SPC.
Plainfield North 8, Plainfield South 2: At Plainfield, the Tigers won their third match in the past four with the rout of the visiting Cougars. North is now 14-3, 5-1 in the SPC. South fell to 6-6-2, 4-2-1 in the SPC.
Joliet West 5, Yorkville 1: At Yorkville, a three-goal first half lifted the Tigers to the SPC win. West is now 12-4-1, 3-2-1 in the SPC.
Plainfield East 9, Joliet Central 1: At Joliet, East jumped on the Steelmen with a seven-goal first half outburst. East improved to 6-4-2, 2-3-2 in the SPC. Joliet remained winless at 0-14-1, 0-6 in the SPC.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Frankfort, East blanked the Warriors in a SouthWest Suburban Conference match. East improved to 5-6-2. West fell to 7-5-2.
Lemont 2, Reavis 0: At Lemont, Sebastian Delatorre and Brett Tucker scored goals for Lemont in the South Suburban Conference match. Amir Biba had the shutout in goal for Lemont (9-3-2, 4-2-2).
Girls Volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Sandburg 1: At Orland Park, Kiera King and Mia Mattingly each had eight kills as Central outlasted the Eagles 26-28, 25-19, 25-19 in an SWSC match. Madelyn Frieberg had 14 digs for the Knights (15-4, 2-2 in the SWSC).
Bolingbrook 2, Andrew 0: At Bolingbrook, Madison Shroba and Kate Mottlow had nine kills each for the Raiders in the 25-16, 25-19 SWSC win over Andrew. Sarah Harvey added 14 assists for Bolingbrook (20-3, 3-0).
Lockport 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Lockport, Abby O’Sullivan dished out 10 assists as the Porters swept the Boilermakers 25-16, 25-19. Grace Juerggens had nine kills for Lockport (17-4, 4-0 SWSC).
Morris 2, Plano 0: At Plano, Morris took two from the Reapers 25-15, 25-12. Morris is now 18-4, 6-1 in the Interstate 8.