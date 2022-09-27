The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, September 26

At Mendota Golf Club, Drew Larsen finished fourth overall with an 83, and Morris finished in fourth place with 351 strokes in the eight-team Interstate 8 Conference Tournament on Monday.
Chris Harris and Joey Lanahan shot 89s, and Bennett Ammer shot a 93 for Morris.
Bradley-Bourbonnais def. Reed-Custer: At Kankakee Elks, the Comets fell short in nonconference action.
Kyle Highland shot a 47 and Eli Nagel shot a 50.
GIRLS GOLF
Ottawa 192, Seneca 216: At Ottawa, Addison Stiegler shot a 49 but the Irish fell in nonconference action.
Shelby Welsh shot a 54, Jolena Odum shot a 55, Julia Hogan had a 58, Jessica Bertrang shot 62 and Jay Szafranski followed with a 66.
BOYS SOCCER
Rich Township 1, Reed-Custer 0: At Rich Township, the Comets had many chances but couldn’t put one away in nonconference action.
Stephen Condreay was in net with eight saves.