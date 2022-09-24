The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 24

PALATINE — The Plainfield South boys cross country team was in a class of its own Saturday at the Palatine Invite Meet of Champions.
The Cougars placed four runners in the top seven overall, including individual champion Camyn Viger, and finished with 35 points, leaving runner-up Maine South (163) and the rest of the 30-team field in their wake.
Viger completed the three-mile course in 14:44.8, beating runner-up Sami Hattab of St. Xavier (KY), who ran 14:45.4. Dylan Maloney (14:56.2), Ethan Reynoso (15:00.8), and B.J. Sorg (15:01.2) finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, for the Cougars, while Owen O’Shea rounded out the Plainfield South scorecard by finishing 16th in 15:09.9.
Plainfield North also participated at the event, taking 30th with 948 points. Evan Renau was the top finisher for the Tigers, taking 184th in 18:23.1.
In the girls’ race, Lockport finished 23rd with a total of 555 points. Kayla Shea was the Porters’ top finisher, taking 63rd in 18:55.3.
Macnider Invitational: At Hoover Park in Schaumburg, Minooka’s girls team took first in the 10-team event with 39 points, beating runner-up Huntley’s total of 47. Maya Ledesma led Minooka by taking fourth in 18:47, followed by Ella McCollom (5th, 18:47), Gabby Kics (7th, 19:19), Caprice Rodely (10th, 19:41), and Taya Gummerson (13th, 19:53). Plainfield Central finished ninth with 210 points.
In the boys race, Minooka’s Zack Balzer shattered the course record, which was set in 2008, by 10 seconds in winning the race in 15:32. Balzer’s performance led the Indians to second place with 63 points, trailing only Huntley’s total of 48. Following Balzer for Minooka were Nick Paugys (11th, 16:41), Ben Resar (14th, 16_44), Tyler Hererra (17th, 16:52), and Hayden Host (20th, 17:01). Plainfield Central was fourth with 115 points.
Tinley Park Invitational: At Midlothian Meadows, Lincoln-Way West’s girls team finished second, with awards earned by Chloe Miller, Annie Pinciak, Gianna Arizzi, Makenna Zitkus, and Jayden Gurgone.
Boys soccer
Plainfield North 2, West Aurora 1: The Tigers picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference win, getting goals from Aidan Smith and Manny Saldivari, and assists by Paul McCormick and Justin Williams.
Serena 8, Reed Custer 3: Serena snapped Reed Custer’s three game win streak. Logan Leckrone scored twice for the Comets (6-7), and Mendi Aliu added the other goal. Assists went to Aliu, Danny Kuban, and Christian Koca.
Girls tennis
Lemont Invitational: Plainfield North won the team title, with Morris taking second. The Morris doubles team of sophomore Meghan Bzdill and freshman Shreya Patel were crowned champions in the No. 2 doubles flight after defeating Plainfield North 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round, then beating Lemont 6-2, 6-1 to reach the title match. In the title match, Bzdill and Patel beat Bolingbrook’s Miah Cabrera and Viviana Medina, 6-4, 6-3. Also for Morris, No. 1 doubles team Faith Bogard and Kiera Kjellesvik took fourth, No. 1 singles player Gretchen Zarbock took third and Julia Borgstrom took third at No. 2 singles.
Lincoln-Way West Invitational: Lincoln-Way West took second in the 12-team event behind champion Sandburg. The Warriors were led by No. 1 singles Sarah Fuchsgruber (4th), No. 2 singles Emily Tigchelaar (3rd), No. 1 doubles Jess Weaver and Hannah White (2nd), and No. 2 doubles Eva Kubilius and Ella Nichols (2nd).