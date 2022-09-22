Golf notebook: Lockport, Plainfield North boys pick up conference tourney titles

Some of the conferences in the area recently held their boys golf tournaments, and local teams shined.
Lockport won the SouthWest Suburban Blue Tournament on a fifth-score tiebreaker over Lincoln-Way East at Ravisloe. Both teams finished with a four-golfer score of 293.
Lincoln-Way East’s Dylan Drogemuller earned medalist honors with a 2-under round of 70. Joey Sluzas led with the Porters with a round of 72, which was good for a second-place with Lincoln-Way East’s Jake Krstulovich individually. Lockport’s Nathan Kwiatkowski and Braeden DeBlecourt each shot 73 to place fourth and fifth, respectively, while Kyle Kuhn shot 75 for seventh, Nick Barry carded 76 for ninth, and Andrew Schmidt shot 77 and tied for 10th. They all earned All-Conference honors.
The competition at the Southwest Prairie Conference meet was also tight, as Plainfield North edged Minooka, 304-305, to win the meet held at Orchard Valley in Aurora. North’s Drew Czarnik emerged as the individual champion on a scorecard tiebreaker after finishing in a three-way tie with Minooka’s T.J. Quinn and Oswego East’s Connor Banks with an even-par round of 72.
Evan Czarnik carded a 75, Casey Sanborn a 77 and Tanner Daugherty an 80 for Plainfield North, which shot what was believed to be a school-record score.
After Quinn, who carded an eagle on the 483-yard par-5 eighth hole, Carter Stephenson shot a 75, Brett Widlowski a 77 and Luke Purcell an 81 for Minooka, whose 305 was a season best.
Joliet Township’s Lincoln Chizmark shot a 74 to take fourth on a scorecard tiebreaker as the Steelmen finished sixth with a score of 336.
In the Southwest Suburban Red meet at The Sanctuary, Lincoln-Way West’s Joey O’Brien (3rd, 77), Max Mzhickteno (4th, 81) and Carson Webb (6th, 81) all earned All-Conference honors, as did Lincoln-Way Central’s Jacob Stoetzel (1st, 75), Jack Herget (2nd, 76), and James Bozzi (10th, 82).
Boys Regionals
The assignments for the IHSA boys golf regionals, which begin next week, have been released.
In Class 3A, the largest class, Plainfield Central will host a regional to be played at Wedgewood. Teams in that regional are Bolingbrook, Oswego East, Oswego, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville and Yorkville. Teams advancing out of that regional will play at the Oswego Sectional, which will be played at Blackberry Oaks.
In the Andrew Regional at Odyssey Golf Course will be Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Township, T.F. South, Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Rich Township and Andrew. Minooka will compete at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional at Kankakee Elks, along with Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Moline, Normal West, Normal Community, Pekin and Rock Island. Qualifying teams and individuals will advance to the O’Fallon Sectional at Stonewolf.
In Class 2A, Joliet Catholic Academy, Lemont and Providence Catholic will compete along with Chicago Amundsen, St. Ignatius, Hinsdale South, Nazareth Academy, and Fenwick in the Hinsdale South Regional at Village Greens of Woodridge. Qualifiers will move on to the St. Viator Sectional at Old Orchard.
Morris and Coal City will compete in the Burlington Central Regional at Whisper Creek, along with Illinois Math and Science Academy, Marmion Academy, Burlington Central, Genoa-Kingston, Kaneland, Plano, Sandwich and Sycamore. Qualifiers advance to the Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill.
In Class 1A, Wilmington and Peotone will compete in the Grant Park Regional at Minnie Monesse, along with Aurora Christian, Aurora Central Catholic, Beecher, Chicago Wolcott, Illinois Lutheran, Timothy Christian, Grant Park, Lisle, Montini, Chicago Christian, and Westmont. Qualifiers advance to the Bismarck Sectional at Turtle Run.
In the Watseka Regional at Shewami, which also feeds into the Bismarck Sectional, will be Reed-Custer, Christ Lutheran, Cissna Park, Tri-Point, Donovan, Dwight, Prairie Central, Flanagan-Cornell, Iroquois West, Bishop McNamara, Milford, Momence, Seneca, St. Anne and Watseka.
Girls Regionals
The ISHA girls regionals also will take place next week.
In Class 2A, Joliet Township will host a regional at Inwood that features Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee, LaSalle-Peru, Minooka, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Ottawa, Plainfield Central and Plainfield South. Qualifiers will advance to the O’Fallon Sectional at Far Oaks.
Also in Class 2A, Plainfield North will host a regional at Whitetail Ridge in Yorkville. Teams include Waubonsie Valley, Bolingbrook, Hinsdale South, Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central, Neuqua Valley, Oswego East, Plainfield East, Plainfield North and Yorkville. Qualifiers advance to the Hinsdale South Sectional at Village Greens of Woodridge.
In the Class 2A Rich Township Regional at Deer Creek will be Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, Lemont, Lockport, Bremen, Rich Township, Romeoville and Andrew, with qualifiers also advancing to the Hinsdale South Sectional.
In Class 1A, Providence Catholic will host a regional at Green Garden, featuring Beecher, St. Laurence, Hyde Park, Morgan Park Academy, Chicago University, Marian Catholic, Illinois Lutheran, Evergreen Park, Grant Park, Joliet Catholic Academy, Bishop McNamara, Manteno, Providence Catholic and Peotone. Qualifiers advance to the Sandwich Sectional at Edgebrook.
Also advancing the Sandwich Sectional will be qualifiers from the Seneca Regional at The Creek in Morris, which features golfers from Reed-Custer, Coal City, Tri-Point, Dwight, Earlville, Prairie Central, Iroquois West, Milford, Morris, Plano, Pontiac, Sandwich, Seneca, Indian Creek, Streator Woodland, Watseka and Wilmington.