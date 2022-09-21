The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The Lockport boys golf team won the SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament on Tuesday, although it tied Lincoln-Way East at 293 on the leaderboard. The Porters captured the conference title on a fifth-score tiebreaker.
Lincoln-Way East’s Dylan Drogemuller won medalist honors, shooting a 2-under-par 70. He finished two shots ahead of teammate Jake Krstulovich and Lockport junior Joey Sluzas.
Fellow juniors Nathan Kwiatkowski and Brandon DeBlecourt carded 73s to place three Porters in the top five. Tanner Leonard finished sixth overall for the Griffins, shooting 74.
Joliet Catholic 170, Plainfield East 173: At Joliet, Connor Neville and Jake Gimbel shot matching 42s for the Hilltoppers in the nonconference match. Alex Gonzalex and Michael Tuman carded 43 each for JCA.
Boys soccer
Crete-Monee 2, Coal City 1: At Peotone, the Coalers dropped the nonconference match as part of the Rivals Cup. Coal City is now 1-10-1.
Yorkville 4, Plainfield Central 3: At Yorkville in a Southwest Prairie Conference math, the hosts handed Central a one-goal defeat. The Wildcats fall to 3-5-3, 0-2-1 in the SPC.
Romeoville 5, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, the Spartans downed the Steelmen in an SPC match. Romeoville stayed unbeaten, improving to 13-0-1 overall, 4-0-1 in the SPC. Central fell to 0-12-1, 0-4 in the SPC.
Stagg 4, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins fell to the Chargers in the SWSC match. East fell to 3-6-2, 0-1 in the SWSC.
Plainfield South 2, Oswego East 1: At Plainfield, South improved to 5-5-2 on the season and 3-1-1 in the SPC with the win over the visiting Wolves. Ben Gamino and Adriel Rivas scored goals for the Cougars.
Plainfield North 1, Oswego 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers earned their fifth shutout of the season with the one-goal win over the visiting Panthers. North improved to 12-2 overall, 2-0 in the SPC.
Lincoln-Way West 3, Bolingbrook 0: At New Lenox, Eli Bach scored twice, and Rylan Decker stopped every Raiders shot on goal in the SWSC win for the Warriors. Dane Hagen also scored for West (5-3-2, 1-0).
The Raiders fell to 7-5-1, 0-2 in the SWSC.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 5, Stagg 2: At Palos Heights, in a wildly competitive SouthWest Suburban Conference match, the Warriors won. Key contributions came from the doubles pairing of Abbey Manprisio and Aubrey Karczewski as well as Emily Costello and Bella Gentle.
Sandburg 7, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Orland Park, the host Eagles captured the SWSC regular-season title by shutting out the Griffins.
Plainfield Central 5, Plainfield East 2: At Plainfield, Central improved to 7-6 on the season and 4-4 in the SPC with the match win over the host Bengals. Three of the matches went three sets.
Girls volleyball
Kaneland 2, Morris 1: At Morris, in a battle of conference unbeatens, Kaneland outlasted Morris in a wild, three-game match 25-23, 23-25, 25-20. Morris fell to 16-5 on the season, 5-1 in the Interstate Eight.
Kaneland improved to 11-4, 5-0 in the conference.
Bolingbrook 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders continued their strong season with a 25-18, 25-16 win over the Boilermakers. Bolingbrook improved to 18-4, 2-0 in the SWSC.
Beecher 2, Gardener-South Wilmington: At Beecher, the Panthers dropped two on the road, 25-14, 25-11. GSW fell to 5-10, 4-3 in the River Valley Conference.
Glenbard West 2, Plainfield South 1: At Glen Ellyn, in a nonconference match against the Hilltoppers, the Cougars lost 25-11, 21-25, 25-6. South is now 17-5 overall.