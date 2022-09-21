Girls volleyball: Lockport triumphs over Lincoln-Way Central in key SouthWest Suburban crossover

LOCKPORT - The matchup between Lincoln-Way Central and Lockport already was a good one. At the midway point of the season, the two teams had combined for a record of 28-5.
But with a change in the way the SouthWest Suburban Conference standings are counted, and crossovers now counting in the league standings, it took on even more meaning.
“I’ve been advocating for that change for a while,” Lockport coach Mick Mraz said. “Why do we keep playing crossover matches if they don’t count? We had to do something. There should be more than four matches to decide the conference title.”
Now there are nine, and the host Porters remained undefeated in the SWSC with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-18 victory over Lincoln-Way Central on Tuesday evening in Lockport.
With the win, Lockport (15-3, 2-0) – which won the SWSC Blue last year – keeps on track for a possible repeat. The Knights (14-3, 1-1) saw their nine-match winning streak snapped.
“They’re all big,” Mraz said of the SWSC matches. “Our goal is to go into the Blue Division matches undefeated. Defensively [the Knights] were tough. It took us a while to make plays on their tips and rolls.”
The first two sets came down to the wire, but a few little bursts gave Lockport a cushion in the deciding set. Trailing 2-0, the Porters scored the next four points as senior outside hitter Grace Juergens (13 kills) had two kills, junior setter Lainey Green (22 assists) served an ace, and senior opposite side hitter Aleksa Simkus had a kill.
Lincoln-Way Central never knotted the score again. Ahead 15-13, the Porters had a 6-3 spurt that was capped on a no-look, over-the-shoulder kill from Green and a kill by junior outside hitter Megan Consigny (five kills) for a 21-16 lead.
A return into the net by the Knights, an ace from Green and a block by Consigny following a great dig by libero Payton Malinoski (14 digs) polished off a 3-0 run to end the match.
This past July, the Knights won the summer league title at Velocity All Sport Athletic Training & Complex in Mokena. En route to that, they defeated Lockport in the semifinals, then toppled Andrew to capture the summer league title for the first time.
That was the Porters’ only summer league loss, and they remembered it.
“We lost to them in the summer league, and that encouraged us,” Lockport junior middle hitter Hailey Rak said. “This was really big for us. Our energy was up for this match, and we are going to use it going forward.”
Rak (five kills, two blocks) was big in the opening set. She had a pair of tip kills in a 6-0 run that turned an 18-15 deficit into a 21-18 Lockport lead. She and sophomore middle hitter Jenna Kolosta (five aces, three kills, block) later combined for a block and Rak rammed another kill for a 24-20 lead.
But the junior tandem of Kiera King (14 kills, 16 assists, eight digs) and Alyssa Teske (13 kills, 22 assists, eight digs) combined for a trio of kills as the Knights closed within a point. But then they served long to end the opener.
There were some wild swings at the end of the second set. Lincoln-Way Central led 18-13, but the Porters went on a 9-0 run as Kolosta served three straight aces and Juergens jammed a pair of kills in a 9-0 blitz for a 22-18 lead. But the Knights regrouped with a 5-0 run behind three aces from senior defensive specialist Ava Miller and an incredible dig by King that kept a volley alive and resulted in a tip kill by senior middle hitter Skylar Smith.
With the score tied 23-all, King and Teske had kills to end the second set.
“I’ve worked on my serving, just focusing on getting the ball in and hitting my spots,” Kolosta said. “We remembered the loss to them in the summer and our energy came from that.
“Lincoln-Way Central is very scrappy, but we did a good job playing it out and getting the victory. It’s a big win in the conference, and this will help us in the future.”
Senior libero Madelyn Freiberg and senior defensive specialist Lauryn Toth each had 14 digs for Knights.
“We stopped being aggressive and started tipping and playing not to lose,” Lincoln-Way Central coach Mary Brown said. “We struggled down the stretch, but our setters did a nice job of keeping us in the match.
“We don’t have big hitters and have to make it up in other ways. We’re scrappy and play great defense. It’s been a fun run, but we still have things to work on.”