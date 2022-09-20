September 19, 2022
The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, September 19

Lincoln-Way West claims SouthWest Suburban Conference girls title

By Shaw Local News Network

At the SouthWest Suburban Conference golf meet, Lincoln-Way West’s Kaylee Dwyer shot an even-par 72 to claim medalist honors while guiding the Warriors to a first-place effort in the team race with a 344 total.

For Lincoln-Way West, Peyton White took fourth place with an 82, and Maggie Schwerha finished eighth overall with an 89.

Illinois Central Eight Meet: At Wolf Creek, Reed-Custer’s Makayla Wilkins took first in the individual competition with a round of 90.

BOYS SOCCER

Reed-Custer 4, Watseka 3: At Braidwood, the Comets won in nonconference action.

Kaneland 6, Morris 1: Morris dropped a nonconference matchup.

