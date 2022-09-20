GIrls volleyball: Lincoln-Way East’s size overwhelms JCA

JOLIET – It’s always fun when two of the top volleyball programs in the area meet on the court.
Monday night was no exception, as Lincoln-Way East visited Joliet Catholic Academy in a nonconference match before each team begins its respective grueling conference schedule.
Lincoln-Way East used its superior size in the front row in general, and the hitting prowess of Jada James in particular, to sweep the Angels 25-17, 25-18.
The Griffins (13-3) deployed 6-foot senior Phoenix Slager, 6-2 senior Ava Nepkin, 6-0 freshman Alaina Pollard, 6-5 junior Hayven Smith and James – who stands 5-8 but whose leaping ability makes her play much taller – across the front row to thwart the attack of the Angels, whose tallest player, Ava Neuschwander, stands 5-11.
The height disparity showed itself early, as Smith recorded a block on the match’s second serve. JCA (11-7) led 4-3 before James recorded a block of her own. With the Angels hanging tough and sporting a 9-7 lead, Nepkin came up with a block.
“This is one of the better blocking teams we have had,” Lincoln-Way East coach Kris Fiore said. “Our girls up front are big, and they are athletic. They tend to take the other team out of what they want to do.”
With the first set tied at 12, the Griffins’ front line started to take over offensively as well.
Slager started things with a kill, and Smith followed with one of her own soon after to put East ahead 15-13. Nepkin then went on a four-point serving run, getting kills from Tamia Maddox and Smith, to make it 19-13. JCA got kills from Olivia Chovanec and Emma Vitas to pull to within 20-15 before Maddox and Pollard combined on a block for East, which was followed by a James kill and an ace by Grace Poynton. The Griffins’ final two points of the set came on kills by Slager and Nepkin.
JCA jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second set before James asserted herself. She made it 6-4 with a kill and a three-point serving run by teammate Lexi Byas that included a block and a kill by Pollard. JCA then moved ahead 10-8 before a serving error made it 10-9. Poynton went to the service line, and James took over.
She had three kills in a four-point burst that put the Griffins ahead to stay and finished the match with a team-leading seven kills. Lincoln-Way East never trailed again after James’ flurry.
“We talked about strategy, and they were playing rotational defense,” James said. “We knew we could attack the line, and we took advantage of that.
“It was exciting tonight. We hadn’t beaten JCA on their home court in like 10 years, so to come over here and do that was big for us. It was a good match for us before the conference starts, because all of our conference games are going to be tough, too.”
After James, Nepkin finished with six kills, while Poynton had 11 assists, Byas had eight service points and seven digs and Pollard had four blocks.
For JCA, Ellie Blotnik led with five kills, while Chovanec and Neuschwander each had four.
“Lincoln-Way East is big, and they are quick,” JCA coach Kisha Cameron said. “They made it tough for us to get our offense going. And they were setting the ball quick to the outside at the pin.
“This was a good experience for us, going up against a big team. We have another one tomorrow [Tuesday] against Marist, so hopefully we will learn from this and do better in the future.”