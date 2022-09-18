The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 17

Lincoln-Way Central’s girls volleyball team defeated district rival Lincoln-Way West 22-25, 25-14, 15-13, in the championship match of the Oak Lawn Invitational on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Knights defeated Providence Catholic in the semifinals. In pool play, Lincoln-Way Central beat Portage, Bremen, and Richards to reach the gold bracket.
Kiera King and Madelyn Frieberg were voted to the all-tournament team, with King being named MVP. King finished the tournament with 30 kills, 36 assists, 15 digs, five blocks and two aces, while Frieberg had 22 digs and three aces. Mia Mattingly had 25 kills and eight blocks, while Alyssa Teske had 26 kills, 59 assists, 18 digs, four blocks and four aces and Abi Burton had 16 kills, seven digs and three blocks.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Oak Forest Invitational: The Morris girls volleyball team went 4-0 to win the title, extending its winning streak to 11 in the process. Morris defeated DePaul Prep in two sets in the title match and raised its record to 16-3.
Glenbard West Tournament: Joliet West finished fifth in the tournament. The Tigers (12-6) beat Fremd and Glenbard South, lost to St. Francis, then beat Schaumburg and Fremd once more. Ava Grevengoed had 48 kills, 22 digs, and 15 aces for West, while Gabby Piazza had 36 kills, 19 digs, and six aces, and Ashlyn Noon had 76 assists, 22 digs, and seven aces.
Wheaton Classic: Lincoln-Way East went 1-2 in Gold Bracket play and took fourth place. The Griffins (12-3) beat St. Charles North, then lost to Benet Academy and Marist. Ava Nepkin was named to the all-tournament team.
Plainfield North finished sixth in the 24-team tournament. Lauren Jansen was named all-tournament for the Tigers.
Bolingbrook 25-20-25, Montini 19-25-22: Madison Shroba led the Raiders (17-3) with 19 kills and six aces, while Cydney Anderson had 15 kills and a block. Sarah Harvey had 20 assists and 12 digs, Olivia Vaughn had 15 assists, and Kate Mottlow delivered 19 digs.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Minooka Flight Invitational: Minooka won the championship with 18 points, one ahead of runner-up Lyons Township. Lockport (61) finished ninth and Joliet Central (70) was 10th.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Minooka Flight Invitational: Maine South won the team title with 22 points, with Yorkville taking second with 31. Minooka (40) finished sixth, Lincoln-Way Central (50) was eighth and Plainfield North (64) was 10th.
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 1, Downers Grove North 0: The Warriors won their final game of the Plainfield Classic Tournament. The Warriors were 1-1-2 for the tournament and advance to 5-3-2 on the season.