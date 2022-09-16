The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 15

Grace Juergens supplied 18 kills Thursday as Lockport girls volleyball took down host Andrew, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, for a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Payton Malinoski had 19 digs, Lainey Green posted 20 assists, and Meg Consigny had three aces.
Bolingbrook 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, Cydney Anderson led the Raiders with 10 kills and two aces for an SouthWest Suburban Conference victory, 25-12, 25-18.
Madison Shroba had seven kills, three aces and six digs, Chinnie Ifeajekwu had six kills, Sarah Harvey added five kills, 15 assists and six digs, Olivia Vaughn had 11 assists and Kate Mottlow had six digs.
Joliet West 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, Ava Grevengoed had eight kills and four digs to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Gabby Piazza contributed seven kills, two blocks and three digs, Taylor Brenczewski had 12 assists and six digs, and Olivia Baxter had eight digs.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Homewood Flossmoor 0: At New Lenox, Alyssa Teske had three kills, 13 assists and seven digs in a SWSC win for the Knights.
Mia Mattingly had 10 kills, Madelyn Freiberg had 15 digs, and Kiera King paced the offense with five kills and 10 assists to go along with two blocks and seven digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Minooka 4, Joliet Central 2: At Joliet, Diego Escobedo scored two goals to lead Minooka to a SPC victory. Jared Boe and Andrew Calderon had a goal and an assist each. Tyler Hall was in net with six saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Morris 3, Streator 2: At Streator, Morris swept singles play during a nonconference victory. Gretchen Zarbock (No. 1) won both sets, 6-0, and Julia Borgstrom (No. 2) won, 6-0, 6-1.
At doubles, Meghan Bzdill and Shreya Patel (No. 3) won, 7-5, 6-4.
GIRLS GOLF
Seneca 217, St. Bede 237: At The Creek, Ella McDonnell medaled with a score of 47 to lead the Fighting Irish to a nonconference victory.
Julia Hogan fired a 51, while Addison Stiegler and Jessica Bertrand shot 53s.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln-Way Central 142, Stagg 45: At Stagg, Kayla Rompala went 5:35 in the 500 freestyle to lead the Knights to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.