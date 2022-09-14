The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Diego Escabedo netted a hat trick and Minooka picked up its first win in the Southwest Prairie Conference with a 3-0 blanking of host Yorkville.
Ethan Kimbarovsky came up big in net with eight saves as the Indians earned their first shutout win of the season. Roger Valles contributed an assist for Minooka (6-5, 1-2 in the SPC).
Girls Volleyball
Joliet Central 2, Rich Township 0: At Joliet, a seven-match losing streak is now over as the Steelwomen captured the nonconference match, 25-21, 25-19. Central improved to 2-8 overall.
Morris 2, Ottawa 0: At Morris, in an Interstate 8 contest, Morris outlasted the visiting Pirates, 25-19, 28-26. Morris (11-3) stayed unbeaten in the conference, improving to 3-0.
Coal City 2, Herscher 0: At Herscher, Addyson Waliczek had 15 assists and four service winners, and Kenzi Henline had five kills as the Coalers stayed unbeaten in the Illinois Central Eight, 25-13, 25-15. Kaylan Henline chipped in with five kills and four service winners, and Jadyn Shaw contributed five digs for Coal City (12-5, 5-0).
Marian Catholic 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At Chicago Heights, the host Spartans defeated the Angels, 27-25, 25-9, in an East Suburban Catholic Conference contest. JCA fell to 10-7, 0-1 in league play.
Boys Soccer
Romeoville 2, West Aurora 2 (tie): At Aurora, the visiting Spartans snapped their nine-game winning streak with the draw against the Blackhawks in an SPC conference match. Romeoville is now 9-0-1, 2-0-1 in the SPC.
Joliet West 4, Plainfield East 1: At Plainfield, West improved to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the SPC with the road win over the Bengals. East dropped to 4-2, 1-1 in league play.
Plainfield Central 1, Plainfield South 1 (tie): At Plainfield, the Wildcats and Cougars played to a draw in an SPC match. South remained unbeaten in the conference at 2-0-1, 3-3-2 overall, Central evened its season mark at 3-3-1, 0-1-1.
Lockport 4, Dundee-Crown 0: At Franklin Park, the Porters picked up the shutout win at the Streamwood Fall Classic. Lockport improved to 6-1-1.
Girls Golf
Joliet Central 175, Plainfield Central 230: At Plainfield, McKenna Anderson shot a 42 and teammates Jersy Hauert and Jamie Daniels carded matching 44s for the Steelwomen. Nina Mayfield added a 45 as Joliet finished SPC play with an 8-1 mark.
Seneca 239, Watseka 249: At Dwight, Seneca won the conference dual meet against Dwight, Watseka, Iroquois West.
Boys Golf
Prairie Central 163, Seneca 188: At Seneca, the Irish lost to PC in a Tri-County Conference dual. Seneca fell to 7-10 on the season, 3-2 in the conference.
Girls Swimming
Morris 105, Plainfield 75: At Morris, Abigail Burkle won two individual events and aided on two winning relays in the nonconference meet for Morris. Jenna Lopina also aided on two relays and captured the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Kylee Claypool took top honors in diving for Morris.