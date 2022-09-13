September 13, 2022
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, September 12

By Shaw Local News Network

At Plainfield, Layla Collins had 10 kills and two blocks to lead Plainfield Central to a nonconference volleyball victory over Downers Grove South, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, on Monday.

Lyndsay Austin had three aces, Kinsey Bakhaus had 13 assists, Makayla Robinson had two kills and Macy Degraff had 25 digs.

Bolingbrook 2, Thornwood 0: At Thornwood, Madison Shroba led the Raiders with seven kills during a nonconference victory, 25-12, 25-5.

Sarah Harvey had 15 assists and five aces and Kate Mottlow had five digs.

Morris 2, Seneca 0: At Morris, Mia Olvera led with nine assists and Hanna Lauterbach had six kills to help Morris defeat the Shamrocks in nonconference action.

Morris won 25-21, 25-16.

GIRLS GOLF

Pontiac Invitational: At the Wolf Creek Golf Club, Jamie Daniels led Joliet Township with a score of 74 to second place in a 12-team meet.

Joliet finished with 355 points, just short of Morton’s 353. McKenna Anderson fired an 88, Nina Mayfield shot a 95 and Autumn Allen followed with a 98.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 6, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the Comets fell in nonconference action.

Stephen Condreay was in net with nine saves.

