The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, September 12

At Plainfield, Layla Collins had 10 kills and two blocks to lead Plainfield Central to a nonconference volleyball victory over Downers Grove South, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, on Monday.
Lyndsay Austin had three aces, Kinsey Bakhaus had 13 assists, Makayla Robinson had two kills and Macy Degraff had 25 digs.
Bolingbrook 2, Thornwood 0: At Thornwood, Madison Shroba led the Raiders with seven kills during a nonconference victory, 25-12, 25-5.
Sarah Harvey had 15 assists and five aces and Kate Mottlow had five digs.
Morris 2, Seneca 0: At Morris, Mia Olvera led with nine assists and Hanna Lauterbach had six kills to help Morris defeat the Shamrocks in nonconference action.
Morris won 25-21, 25-16.
GIRLS GOLF
Pontiac Invitational: At the Wolf Creek Golf Club, Jamie Daniels led Joliet Township with a score of 74 to second place in a 12-team meet.
Joliet finished with 355 points, just short of Morton’s 353. McKenna Anderson fired an 88, Nina Mayfield shot a 95 and Autumn Allen followed with a 98.
BOYS SOCCER
Beecher 6, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the Comets fell in nonconference action.
Stephen Condreay was in net with nine saves.