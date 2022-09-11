The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 10

TINLEY PARK — In the inaugural Barb Walaszek Invitational at Andrew, Lockport took second place.
The Porters went 3-0 in pool play Friday, defeating Marian Catholic 24-26, 25-20, 17-15; Evergreen Park, 25-18, 25-9; and Andrew, 25-21, 25-18. In the Andrew match the Porters (12-3) were led by Grace Juergens (6 kills), Abby O’Sullivan (13 assists), and Meg Consigny (12 digs).
Lockport then beat St. Laurence, 26-24, 25-22 in the semifinals on Saturday before falling to Barrington, the No. 3-ranked team in the state, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17, in the title match. In the title match, Juergens had nine kills, Lainey Green had 16 assists and Cosigny had 15 digs.
Volleyball
Lyons Quad: Bolingbrook went 3-0, beating Sandburg 26-24, 25-21, Normal Community 25-18, 25-20, and Lyons 28-26, 25-23. Madison Shroba led the Raiders (14-3) with 36 kills, 13 digs and ace, while Sarah Harvey had 34 assists, 21 digs and eight aces. Cydney Anderson had 24 kills and three blocks and Olivia Vaughn had 26 assists.
Girls cross country
First to the Finish: At Peoria’s Detweiler Park, Minooka finished fifth out of 32 teams. The Indians were led by Ella McCollom, who finished seventh with a time of 18_04. Other Minooka scorers were Gabby Kics (18th, 18:37), Maya Ledesma (20th, 18:39), Liana Blount (58th, 19:30), and Taya Gummerson (77th, 19:44). Morris finished 11th, paced by Joy Dudley (33rd, 19:23), Makensi Martin (44th, 19:32), Danica Martin (56th, 19:49), Jadyn Bertram (70th, 20:08) and Leah Ortiz (170th, 22:00). Seneca finished 13th, led by Evelyn O’Connor (17th, 18:36), Ashley Alsvig (41st, 19:53), Lily Mueller (113th, 21:52), Gracie Steffes (115th, 21:53) and Natalie Misener (156th, 22:54). Lockport finished 14th. Porter scorers were Kayla Shea (66th, 19:36), Hannah Miller (81st, 19:47), Lexi Shea (103rd, 20:09), Sydney Fontaine (128th, 20:41), and Elizabeth Berg (170th, 21:38).
Steelmen Invitational: At Channahon’s Community Park, Lincoln-Way West finished fifth. The Warriors were led by Annie Pinciak who finished 11th. Chloe Miller and Makenna Zitkus also finished in the top 30.
Boys cross country
First to the Finish: At Peoria’s Detwieler Park, Plainfield South finished first out of 37 teams with 48 points. South’s Camyn Viger was the overall winner with a time of 14:22.8, while teammate Ethan Reynoso was seventh in 14:51.2. Dylan Maloney (8th, 14:51.8), B.J. Sorg (11th, 15:04.0) and Gavin Borger (21st, 15:21.3) rounded out the Cougar scoring. Plainfield North finished fourth with a score of 158, led by Oliver Burns (12th, 15:06.5), Ryan Tracey (16th, 15:11.0), Owen Stahl (36th, 15:41.0), Quinn Davis (42nd, 15:48.0) and Easton Miller (47th, 15:52.6). Minooka took 11th with a total of 376. The Indians were led by Zack Balzer (fourth, 14:42), Hayden Host (66th, 16:07), Nick Paugys (77th, 16:13), Ben Resar (116th, 16:41), and Caleb Kies (123rd, 16:45).
Boys soccer
Plainfield North Classic: First-day scores at the tournament Saturday were Lincoln-Way East 1, Wheaton North 0; Bolingbrook 3, Waubonsie Valley 0; Lincoln-Way West 1, Soto 1; Sandburg 3, Oswego 0; Plainfield North 10, Joliet Central 2; East Aurora 7, Plainfield South 0; Oswego East 6, Downers Grove North 1.
Minooka 3, Rockford Jefferson 1: Eli Avalos, Kevyn Garcia, and Diego Escobedo all scored unassisted for the Indians (4-5), while Ethan Kimbarovsky made five saves in goal.
Morris 9, Indian Creek 0: Morris picked up the non-conference win at home.