The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 8

Joliet Catholic girls tennis picked up wins in all three doubles matches Thursday to secure a 3-2 nonconference win over host Morris.
Callie Streitz and Ally McCarthy won, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Genevieve Darley and Ashley Murray won, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 2 doubles, and Molly Gerdes and Maura Hibner won, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 3 doubles.
Gretchen Zarbock (No. 1) and Julia Borgstrom (No. 2) won at singles for Morris. Charles won, 6-0, 6-1, and Borgstrom won, 6-3, 6-2.
BOYS GOLF
Coal City 177, Reed Custer 226: At Cinder Ridge, Ryland Megyeri fired a 38 to led the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Jack Varnak shot a 45 with Ryne Phelan and Culan Lindemuth following with 47s.
For the Comets, Makayla Wilkens shot a 52, Eli Nagel shot a 55, Chandler Lowe shot a 59, and Kyle Highland finished with a 60.
GIRLS GOLF
Seneca triangular: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish took second with a 246 team score in a three-team meet with Coal City and Plano.
Coal City took first with a score of 242, and Plano came in third with a 272.
Joliet Township 181, West Aurora 204: At Aurora, Jamie Daniels fired a 38 to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
BOYS SOCCER
Naperville Central 7, Minooka 0: At Naperville, the Indians fell in nonconference action. Ethan Kimbarovsky was in net with four saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coal City 2, Streator 0: At Coal City, the Coalers defeated the Bulldogs, 25-18, 25-17, for an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Addyson Waliczek had 10 assists and 12 digs. Kayla Henline had seven assists and four digs, Kenzi Henline had five kills, two blocks, and three aces.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln-Way Central 138, Andrew 61: At New Lenox, Hannah Quigley took first in the 50 free and Alexa Cohen won the 500 free to lead the Knights to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
The Knights won nine out of the 12 events.