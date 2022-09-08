September 07, 2022
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Lincoln-Way West rallies to defeat Lemont in Girls Volleyball.

By Shaw Local News Network

After dropping the first game of its nonconference match with Lemont, Lincoln-Way West rallied to take the last two, winning the match 23-25, 25-19, 25-23.

Alexa Flores led the way with 15 assists and seven digs for the Warriors (4-5). Emma Ronaldson had six kills and 11 digs for West and Caroline Smith was big on the attack with seven kills, seven blocks and five aces.

Oswego East 2, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, in a nonconference match, the Wolves took down the Raiders 25-17, 25-22. Madison Shroba had nine kills and Sarah Harvey had 10 assists for the Raiders (11-3).

Lyons Township 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At LaGrange, the Griffins suffered their first loss of the season 25-13, 25-22 to the Lions in a nonconference matchup.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Joliet West 1: At Joliet, Central took the three-set nonconference match 18-25, 25-18, 25-14. Madelyn Freiberg had 15 digs and teammate Mia Mattingly added 11 kills for Central, which improved to 8-2 on the season. Joliet West fell to 6-4.

Lexington 2, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the Trojans dropped two to the Minutemen 25-20, 25-11. Dwight is now 2-11.

Boys Golf

Manteno 185, Seneca 189, Dwight 194, Henry 207: At Seneca, Grant Siegel tied for medalist honors with Jack Groves of Dwight. Seneca is now 7-7-1, 3-1 in league play.

La Salle-Peru 164, Morris 165, Plano 280: At Morris, Joey Lanahan earned medalist honors for Morris, shooting a one over-par 36. Liam Eber carded a 41, Drew Larson a 43 and Aden Delahera and Chris Harris matching 45′s.

Girls Golf

Lincoln-Way-West 174, Stagg 193: At New Lenox, Kaylee Dwyer was a medalist for the Warriors in the SouthWest Suburban Conference match, shooting 39.

Boys Soccer

Rochelle 3, Morris 1: At Morris, Ben Salzman tallied the lone goal of the match for Morris in the Interstate Eight conference match.

Bishop McNamara 6, Reed-Custer 0: At Kankakee, the Comets fell in the nonconference match to the Irish.

Benet 10, Joliet Catholic 2: At Joliet, the Redwings took down the Hilltoppers in the Catholic League matchup.

Beecher 9, Coal City 3: At Beecher, Luke Hawkins tallied a hat trick for the Coalers (0-6-1) in the nonconference contest.

Girls Tennis

Plainfield North 6, Plainfield Central 1: At Plainfield, the Tigers improved to 2-0 with the Suburban Prairie Conference win over the Wildcats.

Girls Cross Country

Lincoln-Way West 19, Plainfield Central 43: At Plainfield, Annie Pinciak was the top finisher in the dual meet. The team also received stellar performances from Makenna Zitkus, Chloe Miller, Elizabeth Hegji, Morgan Sallese, Ellie Trench, and Sophia Mikolajczak.

