Girls volleyball: Plainfield North closes out Minooka in 2-set sweep

MINOOKA – Midway through the second set Wednesday night, Plainfield North trailed Minooka 13-8 in a Southwest Prairie Conference match.
At that point, North coach Matt Slechta called a timeout and talked to his team.
From then on, the Tigers outscored the Indians 17-3 to pick up a 25-16 win and complete a two-set sweep after having won the first set, 25-20.
What did Slechta say to his team during the timeout?
“He told us to try and stay focused on the small things,” Plainfield North captain Lauren Jansen said. “It was pretty loud in the gym, and he wanted us to stay composed and limit our mistakes.”
The Tigers (8-2, 3-0) took Slechta’s words to heart and were dominant down the stretch. Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Ella Maletich each had three kills in the final spurt, while Jansen added a kill for the final point. Both Jansen and Fitzgerald finished with nine kills for the match with Maletich adding eight.
“We do a good job of spreading out the offense,” Jansen said. “We like to do it that way because then the other team can’t double block anybody, and they don’t know where the attack will come from.”
The attack came mainly from Jansen in the first set as she had five kills to go with a string of four straight aces at the service line. The Tigers jumped out to an 11-6 lead, but Minooka, with the support of a boisterous student section, rallied and cut it to 14-11 on a kill by Kara Schaack. Fitzgerald got the serve back for North with a kill, and Jansen followed with her four straight aces for a 19-11 lead.
The Indians were undeterred, however, and rode the play of Makenna Petrovic to pull to within 21-18. Petrovic, who led Minooka with six kills, had three kills and a block in that stretch.
Plainfield North, however, got a kill from Maletich, two by Jansen and one by Sydney Pavlik to close out the set.
Minooka (3-7, 1-1) got the jump on the Tigers in the second set, and had the gym rocking when they built the 13-8 lead.
“I just wanted the girls to keep the ball inbounds,” Slechta said. “Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. It was a great atmosphere. Sometimes that tests the nerves a little bit.
“Lauren Jansen is a great leader. She is calm and collected. I have coached her in club and in high school the last three years, and it’s been great to see her grow as a player and as a leader.”
For Minooka, Petrovic led with six kills, while Lily King had seven assists, six digs, two kills and two aces and Schaack had three kills and a block.
“We struggled with our passing and our blocking,” Minooka coach Carrie Prosek said. “Plainfield North is a very good team, and when Jansen got on a roll, it took us out of what we were trying to do.
“Our girls have a lot of heart, and I am proud of how hard they play, but you still have to execute.”