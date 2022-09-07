The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Girls Volleyball
Joliet West 2, Andrew 1: At Joliet, the Tigers earned the nonconference win in three sets, 25-12, 13-25, 25-16. Ava Grevengoed (9 kills, 9 digs), Gabby Piazza (6 kills, 5 digs), Ashlyn Noon (21 assists, 8 digs) & Olivia Baxter (14 digs, 2 aces) were the big contributors for West as the Tigers improved to 6-3 overall.
Lockport 2, Minooka 0: At Lockport, the visiting Indians lost to the Porters in a nonconference contest 26-24, 25-13. Makenzie Brass had five kills and Lily King eleven assists for Minooka (3-6). Lockport continued its strong start to the season improving to 7-2. Aleksa Simkus led the way for the Porters with seven kills.
Coal City 2, Manteno 0: At Manteno, Gwen Wharrie tallied eight kills and Addyson Waliczek added twelve digs for the Lady Coalers in the Central State Eight matchup. Coal City improved to 10-5, 1-0 in league play.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Providence 0: At New Lenox, the Knights took down the Celtics in two straight, 25-20, 25-16 in a nonconference match. Kiera King had seven kills and eight digs for Central who improved to 7-2 overall.
Boys Soccer
Lincoln-Way West 2, Bloom Township 1: At Chicago Heights, Jack Towner and Noah Nawracaj scored for the Warriors in the nonconference contest. West improved to 4-1 overall.
Plainfield North 6, Minooka 3: At Plainfield, in the Suburban Prairie Conference contest, the Tigers took down the visiting Indians, Roger Valles, Nik Klukas, and Diego Escobedo scored for Minooka (3-4, 0-2). North improved to 6-1, 1-0 in league play.
Boys Golf
Lincoln-Way West 169, Stagg 188: At Palos Heights, Nick Lange shot a three-over par 39 to earn medalist honors for the Warriors. Will Pluskota, Joey O’Brien and Max Mzhickteno also contributed to the team score.
Morris 169, Sandwich 177: At Sandwich, Joey Lanahan led the way for Morris shooting 40. Teammates Liam Eber (42), Aden Delahera (43), and Drew Larsen (44) scored for Morrris as did. Bennett Ammer and Chris Harris.
Seneca 195, Woodland 215: At Woodland, Kaleb Powell shot 42 to earn medalist honors for Seneca.
Girls Golf
Roanoke-Benson 213, Seneca 240: At Morris, Julia Hogan scored top honors for the Irish carding a 52. Addison Stiegler, Shelby Welsh, Jolena Odum, and Jessica Bertrang contributed for Seneca.
Lincoln-Way West 167, Lincoln-Way Central 175, At New Lenox, Kaylee Dwyer tore it up for the Warriors in the SouthWest Suburban match. Her score of 33 earned her match medalist for LWW.
Girls Tennis
Morris 4, Rochelle 1: At Morris, the hosts took top honors in both singles matches as Morris improved to 7-3 overall. Gretchen Zarbock and Julia Borgstrom won singles while the teams of Meghan Bzdill and Shreya Patel and Faith Ragan and Abby Henson won their doubles matches.
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way West 3: At New Lenox, Sarah Fuchsgruber took No. 1 singles, and Emily Tigchelaar No. 3 singles for the Warriors., No, 4 doubles team of Emily Costello and Aubrey Karczewski was also victorious.
Girls Swimming
LaSalle-Peru 96, Morris 80: At Morris, Abigail Burke took wins in the 200 medley relay, the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle for Morris. Kylee Claypool won diving and Katie Klinger won the 100 breastroke and contributed on the 200 medley relay.