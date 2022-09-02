The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1

Aleksa Simkus provided seven kills to help Lockport defeat Morris, 25-8, 25-15, on Thursday in nonconference action at Lockport.
Lainey Green had 18 assists, and Payton Malinoski had seven digs for the Porters.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Illinois Lutheran 0: At Gardner, the Panthers defeated the Crusaders, 25-22, 25-14, for a River Valley Conference victory.
Maddie Olsen had four kills and an ace, Hannah Frescura had four kills, 11 assists and an ace, Hannah Balcom had four kills and Jessica Dominguez had eight digs and two assists.
Minooka 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Indians defeated the Bengals, 27-25, 25-23, in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Maria Vercelote had 16 digs, Claire Olsen provided six blocks, and Lily King had seven kills, 12 assists and 11 digs.
Bolingbrook 2, Downers Grove South 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders took down the Mustangs, 25-17, 25-18, in a nonconference victory.
Madison Shroba led with seven kills and an ace, Sarah Harvey had 12 assists and Kate Mottlow had 10 digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln-Way West 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At Flossmoor, the Warriors edged the Vikings for a SouthWest Suburban Conference dual victory.
At doubles, Jess Weaver and Hannah White (No. 1), Eva Kubilius and Ella Nichols (No. 2) and Emily Costello and Aubrey Karczewski (No. 4) all had wins for West.
GIRLS GOLF
Seneca 229, Lisle 276: At Seneca, the Addison Stiegler and Jolena Odum shared medalist honors with rounds of 55 to lead the Fighting Irish.
Julia Hogan fired a 56, with Shelby Welsh and Jessica Bertrang shooting 63s.
Normal University Invite: At Normal, Jamie Daniels took second overall with a score of 73, and Joliet Township finished sixth overall in the team standings.
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 3, Chicago Washington 0: At the Windy City Classic, the Tigers won in nonconference action.
Neuqua Valley 3, Minooka 1: At Minooka, the Indians fell in nonconference action. Kevyn Garcia scored off an assist from Roger Valle. Ethan Kimbarovsky was in net with four saves.
Herscher 6, Coal City 2: At Coal City, the Coalers fell during nonconference action. Luke Hawkins and Keaton Stroner each scored goals. Caleb Figueroa was credited with an assist. Carter Macaluso was in net with 18 saves.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Joliet co-op 122, Morris 48: At Joliet, Morris lost in nonconference action.
Abigail Burke placed second in the 50 freestyle (27.99) and Katie Klinger took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:23:64). The 400 freestyle team of Jena Lopina, Paige Swanson, Burke and Liliana Rodriguez took second with a time of 4:12:55.