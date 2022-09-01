The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Grace Juergens had nine kills, and Aleksa Simkus put down four as Lockport defeated Plainfield East, 25-19, 25-16, in a nonconference match Wednesday in Plainfield.
Meg Consigny chipped in 15 digs, and Lainey Green added eight assists as the Porters improved to 5-2 on the season.
Girls Tennis
Neuqua Valley 7, Lockport 0: At Lockport. the visiting Wildcats took the nonconference match.
Boys Soccer
Romeoville 2, Bolingbrook 1: The host Spartans improved to 5-0 with the nonconference win over the Raiders.