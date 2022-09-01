August 31, 2022
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Lockport volleyball defeats Plainfield East in two sets

By Shaw Local News Network

Grace Juergens had nine kills, and Aleksa Simkus put down four as Lockport defeated Plainfield East, 25-19, 25-16, in a nonconference match Wednesday in Plainfield.

Meg Consigny chipped in 15 digs, and Lainey Green added eight assists as the Porters improved to 5-2 on the season.

Girls Tennis

Neuqua Valley 7, Lockport 0: At Lockport. the visiting Wildcats took the nonconference match.

Boys Soccer

Romeoville 2, Bolingbrook 1: The host Spartans improved to 5-0 with the nonconference win over the Raiders.

