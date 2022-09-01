Bolingbrook’s Madison Shroba voted Athlete of the Week

BOLINGBROOK — In an extremely close race, Bolingbrook volleyball player Madison Shroba edged out Joliet West cross country runner Marcellus Mines for the first Herald-News Athlete of the Week honor. Shroba had 321 votes, just two more than Mines’ total of 319. Lincoln-Way East volleyball player Ava Nepkin finished third with 201 votes.

JHN: How have things been going for your team so far this season?

Shroba: The season has been going pretty well for us so far.

JHN: Is it what you expected?

Shroba: Yeah, it is. We have a lot of returning, veteran players. We want to build off of what we did last year and keep that going.

JHN: What was it like to win the school’s first-ever regional title last year?

Shroba: It was a great experience and very exciting.

JHN: What is different this year after winning a regional last year?

Shroba: We aren’t that team that is going to sneak up on people any more. We know that every team is going to give us their ‘A’ game every time out. We’ve been working together since July, so everyone is on the same page. We aren’t cocky, but we know we can play with anyone and we have established ourselves and the program. It feels good to be a part of building that up.

JHN: Have you committed to a college yet?

Shroba: Yes. I will be attending Lewis University in Romeoville. It’s close to home and they play a good brand of volleyball. I will stay on campus, but it’s nice to know that I can go home pretty quickly if I need to.

JHN: What are the team’s goals for the rest of the year?

Shroba: We want to win 25 matches, which will set the school record. But, we take each match as it comes, one match at a time. If we do that, the wins will take care of themselves. And, we want to get 1% better each day, whether it’s practice or a match.