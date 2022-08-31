The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 30

BOLINGBROOK — In the battle of Valley View School District, the Bolingbrook girls volleyball team scored a 25-18, 25-12 victory over Romeoville on Tuesday.
The Raiders (6-2) got 10 kills and eight digs from Madison Shroba, while teammate Cydney Anderson had a team-leading two blocks. Sarah Harvey had 15 assists to go with two aces, while Kate Mottlow added eight digs and two aces.
Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 25-26-25, Montini 23-28-23: The Griffins (7-0) got 13 kills from Jada James for the non-conference win. Hayven Smith added six kills and four blocks, while Maggie Simon had 21 assists.
Lincoln-Way West 20-25-25, Providence Catholic 25-16-22: Emma Robertson led the Warriors with 12 kills, while Laney Tuttle with had seven and Ashlynn Lindsay and Caroline Smith had four each. Smith had a team-high four aces, while Ashley Dace had seven blocks. Alexa Flores added a team-high 12 digs.
Coal City 25-24-25, Peotone 16-26-22: Coal City (5-3) was led by Addyson Waliczek, who had 19 assists, five kills, five digs and four aces. Kayla Henline added 12 assists, four kills, five digs and three aces, while Kenzie Henline had a team-high eight kills. Bella Veraveic added six kills and three aces, while Jadyn Shaw led with 12 digs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 25-25, St. Anne 11-15: Eva Henderson led the Panthers (1-3, 1-0) to the River Valley Conference win with six kills, while Hannah Balcom had five and Addi Fair added four. Hanna Frescura had 15 assists.
Morris 25-26, Andrew 21-24: Morris secured the non-conference win and improved to 4-0 on the season.
Boys soccer
Lockport 3, St. Laurence 2: The Porters got a goal and assist each from Sean Flannery and Nathan Blazewski and a goal by Dominic Williams as they advanced to Thursday’s Windy City Classic championship game.
Plainfield East 4, Minooka 1: The Indians dropped their first game of the year to open Southwest Prairie Conference play. Minooka (3-1, 0-1) got its goal from Eli Avalos, with an assist from Roger Valle. Ethan Kimbarovsky made four saves in goal.
Boys golf
Morris 155, Serena 168, Coal City 187: At The Creek in Morris, Morris shot a season-best score, led by Liam Eber’s round of 37. Drew Larsen and Joey Lanahan each shot 39 and Chris Harris shot 40.
Lincoln-Way East 150, Bolingbrook 193: Tanner Leonard of Lincoln-Way East earned medalist honors by shooting even par at Bolingbrook Golf Club.
Sandwich 180, Seneca 182, Plano 254: At Cedardell, Seneca’s Kaleb Powell was the medalist with a round of 40.
Girls golf
Lincoln-Way West 181, Minooka 188: Lincoln-Way West’s Kaylee Dwyer earned medalist honors with a round of 40.
Girls swimming
Lockport 115, Lincoln-Way West 71: Winners for Lockport included Lily Strama (200-yard freestyle), Haley Johnson (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Addison Ruether (50 freestyle), Haley Malloy (500 freestyle), the 200 freestyle relay, and the 400 freestyle relay. The 200 medley relay, Bree Barbosa (diving), Madalyn Witt (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), and Haley Fris (100 backstroke) won for Lincoln-Way West.
Plainfield Co-Op 103, Lincoln-Way Central 82: Winners for Lincoln-Way Central were Kylie Trautvetter (100 butterfly), Genevieve Dal Ponte (500 freestyle) and the 400 freestyle relay team.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 6, Bolingbrook 1: The Warriors (3-0) were led by the second doubles team of Eva Kubilius and Ella Nichols, as well as second singles Emily Tigchelaar.