Girls volleyball: King, Lincoln-Way Central get past Plainfield Central in 3 sets

NEW LENOX – Tuesday’s nonconference girls volleyball match between Plainfield Central and host Lincoln-Way Central was a battle between two evenly matched teams.
That’s just how Lincoln-Way Central’s Kiera King likes it.
“This was a fun match,” said King, who led the Knights with 14 kills to go with 13 assists, a block and 11 digs in a 24-26, 25-10, 25-21 win. “They are a good team. I like to have matches like that.”
Throughout the match, when the Knights (6-2) needed a point, it was King who got the ball. And, more often than not, she put it down. She got back-to-back kills early in the second set and later added another in a 5-1 run that gave her team a 7-4 lead they never relinquished.
“I liked that the ball kept coming to me,” King said. “I just enjoy hitting.
“Our middles [Mia Mattingly and Skylar Smith] did a great job tonight, and it’s nice to have them there. It makes it easier for the rest of us.”
Smith finished with seven kills and three blocks, while Mattingly had three kills and three blocks.
The first set was back-and-forth. Lincoln-Way Central jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but Plainfield Central answered with a 5-0 run that included a pair of aces by Alyx Tubbs, to take a 6-5 lead. After that, neither team led by more than three points until Lincoln-Way Central took a 23-19 lead on a kill by Smith. Plainfield Central countered with three straight points before a Wildcats hitting error gave the Knights a 24-22 lead and the serve.
Plainfield Central’s Layla Collins took over from there, recording a kill, back-to-back blocks and another kill to give the Wildcats the 26-24 win.
Collins, Tubbs and Abby Kearney had five kills apiece to lead Plainfield Central (2-4), while Tubbs had three aces. Kinsey Bakhaus had a team-high 10 assists, with Reese Boekeloo adding nine. Collins had a team-high five blocks, while Bahkaus had 15 digs and Tubbs added 13.
Lincoln-Way Central pulled away midway through the second set, as Alyssa Teske (5 kills, 3 aces, 18 assists) had an eight-point serving run that included a pair of aces to make it 18-7. The Knights then got kills from Mattingly and King and two from Abigail Burton down the stretch for the win that forced the third set.
Plainfield Central held the early advantage in the deciding set, leading 13-10 after a kill by Tubbs. Lincoln-Way Central, however, followed with a 7-1 spurt, helped by a four-point serving run by Kylie McCarthy that included an ace. King had three kills in the run and added two more down the stretch. Plainfield Central pulled to within 21-20 on a kill by Bakhaus, but Lincoln-Way Central got a pair of kills by Teske to make it 24-21, and the final point came on a Wildcats hitting error.
“Plainfield Central was super scrappy,” Lincoln-Way Central coach Mary Brown said. “Our setters [King and Teske] are not only good setters, but they are very aggressive offensive weapons. Kylie McCarthy is a real energetic defensive player that does a good job of serving.
“We have played a pretty good schedule and have beaten some good teams.”
Plainfield Central coach Bob Richardson was pleased with his team’s play as well.
“This was a fun match,” he said. “It would have been more fun if we won, but it was still a fun match. We are pretty well-rounded, and we’re a scrappy team. These girls don’t give up, no matter what the score is. They don’t get down on themselves and it’s nice to see that mental toughness.
“We have a lot of depth, but we are still looking to finalize the rotations, trying to see who fits well with who on the floor.”