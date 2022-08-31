August 30, 2022
Sports - Will County

Girls volleyball: King, Lincoln-Way Central get past Plainfield Central in 3 sets

Kiera King’s 14 kills helped lead the Knights to a 24-26, 25-10, 25-21 victory

By Rob Oesterle

Lincoln-Way Central’s Kiera King (11) and Skylar Smith (16) go for the block against Plainfield Central. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

NEW LENOX – Tuesday’s nonconference girls volleyball match between Plainfield Central and host Lincoln-Way Central was a battle between two evenly matched teams.

That’s just how Lincoln-Way Central’s Kiera King likes it.

“This was a fun match,” said King, who led the Knights with 14 kills to go with 13 assists, a block and 11 digs in a 24-26, 25-10, 25-21 win. “They are a good team. I like to have matches like that.”

Throughout the match, when the Knights (6-2) needed a point, it was King who got the ball. And, more often than not, she put it down. She got back-to-back kills early in the second set and later added another in a 5-1 run that gave her team a 7-4 lead they never relinquished.

“I liked that the ball kept coming to me,” King said. “I just enjoy hitting.

“Our middles [Mia Mattingly and Skylar Smith] did a great job tonight, and it’s nice to have them there. It makes it easier for the rest of us.”

Plainfield Central’s Alyx Tubbs goes for the kill against Lincoln-Way Central. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Smith finished with seven kills and three blocks, while Mattingly had three kills and three blocks.

The first set was back-and-forth. Lincoln-Way Central jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but Plainfield Central answered with a 5-0 run that included a pair of aces by Alyx Tubbs, to take a 6-5 lead. After that, neither team led by more than three points until Lincoln-Way Central took a 23-19 lead on a kill by Smith. Plainfield Central countered with three straight points before a Wildcats hitting error gave the Knights a 24-22 lead and the serve.

Plainfield Central’s Layla Collins took over from there, recording a kill, back-to-back blocks and another kill to give the Wildcats the 26-24 win.

Collins, Tubbs and Abby Kearney had five kills apiece to lead Plainfield Central (2-4), while Tubbs had three aces. Kinsey Bakhaus had a team-high 10 assists, with Reese Boekeloo adding nine. Collins had a team-high five blocks, while Bahkaus had 15 digs and Tubbs added 13.

Lincoln-Way Central pulled away midway through the second set, as Alyssa Teske (5 kills, 3 aces, 18 assists) had an eight-point serving run that included a pair of aces to make it 18-7. The Knights then got kills from Mattingly and King and two from Abigail Burton down the stretch for the win that forced the third set.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Alyssa Teske stretches for a shot against Plainfield Central. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield Central held the early advantage in the deciding set, leading 13-10 after a kill by Tubbs. Lincoln-Way Central, however, followed with a 7-1 spurt, helped by a four-point serving run by Kylie McCarthy that included an ace. King had three kills in the run and added two more down the stretch. Plainfield Central pulled to within 21-20 on a kill by Bakhaus, but Lincoln-Way Central got a pair of kills by Teske to make it 24-21, and the final point came on a Wildcats hitting error.

“Plainfield Central was super scrappy,” Lincoln-Way Central coach Mary Brown said. “Our setters [King and Teske] are not only good setters, but they are very aggressive offensive weapons. Kylie McCarthy is a real energetic defensive player that does a good job of serving.

“We have played a pretty good schedule and have beaten some good teams.”

Plainfield Central coach Bob Richardson was pleased with his team’s play as well.

“This was a fun match,” he said. “It would have been more fun if we won, but it was still a fun match. We are pretty well-rounded, and we’re a scrappy team. These girls don’t give up, no matter what the score is. They don’t get down on themselves and it’s nice to see that mental toughness.

“We have a lot of depth, but we are still looking to finalize the rotations, trying to see who fits well with who on the floor.”