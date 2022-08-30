The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, August 29

Tanner Daugherty fired a 37 to medal and lead the Plainfield North boys golf team to a 158-190 Southwest Prairie Conference victory over Romeoville on Monday.
Drew Czarnik and Brian Leigh shot 40s and Evan Czarnik and Casey Sanborn shot 41s.
Morris 157, Seneca 178: At The Creek, three golfers posted under 40 scores to lead Morris to a nonconference victory.
Liam Eber fired a 37 with Joey Lanahan and Drew Larsen following closely behind with a 38 and 39. Bennett Ammer added a 43. Aden Delahera hit a 44 and Chris Harris rounded out the scoring with a 46.
Tri-Match Invite: Joliet Township scored 169 points and Plainfield South scored 197 in a Triple-Match Invite vs. Minooka.
Carson Trax fired a 40 for Joliet while Parker Sloan shot a 41 and Lincoln Chizmark shot a 42.
GIRLS GOLF
Joliet Township 169, Yorkville 189: At Joliet, Jamie Daniels fired a 37 to lead the Hilltoppers to a nonconference win.
Jersy Hauert hit a 43 with McKenna Anderson and Autumn Allen following with a 44 and a 45.
Mia Natividad shot a 36 for Yorkville.
BOYS SOCCER
Stagg 3, Bolingbrook 0: At Palos Hills, the Chargers battled and defeated the Raiders for the SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Abdallah Omar and Kacper Dziubek were credited with second half goals for Stagg.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Joliet West Invite: At Joliet, Avery Kittl took first in the three miles with Anahi Pena placing second and Keziah and Julietta Contreras taking fourth and fifth.