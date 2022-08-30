2022 Herald-News girls volleyball preview capsules

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC CONFERENCE
Joliet Catholic Academy
Head coach: Kisha Cameron
2021 record: 27-15, 4th in Class 3A
Key returners: Ava Neushwander (Sr., MH/RH), Emma Vitas (Sr., MH), Lauren Cardwell (Sr., L/DS), Jessica Horn (Jr., S)
Key newcomers: Olivia Chovanec (So., OH), Ellie Blotnik (So., OH), Kylee Vercelote, (So., OH), Delani Kirstein, (So., MH/RS)
Worth noting: The Angels finished fourth in Class 3A last season, the program’s 11th trophy since 2003. ... Neushwander had 116 kills and 37 blocks last season, while Vitas had 84 kills and 30 blocks. ... “This year’s team is young and very competitive,” Cameron said. “They all know what it takes in order to make it to state, and they’re motivated to try their best to show how hard they’ve been working since last season.”
GIRLS CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Providence Catholic
Head coach: Lee Rucinski
2021 record: 16-21
Key returners: Payton Mandac (Jr., OH), Natalie Papes (Sr., OH), Ellie Kolpinski (Sr., L), Kylie Williams (Sr., S)
Key newcomers: Abbey Knight (Fr., OH/RH), Delaney Purtill (Fr., S), Demi Carbone (Fr., S)
Worth noting: The Celtics won a Class 3A regional title last season. ... Mandac had 157 kills last season, and Papes added 136. ... Williams had 396 assists, 162 digs and 49 aces, while Kulpinski had 216 digs and 38 aces. ... “We have a solid core returning from last year’s team,” Rucinski said. “Mixing with them will be some young, talented players. We will look to continue to grow and push the boundaries of what Providence can achieve.”
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT CONFERENCE
Coal City
Head coach: Pam McMurtrey
2021 record: 20-12
Key returners: Addyson Waliczek (S), Gwen Wharrie (OH), Bella Veraveic (MH)
Key newcomers: Makayla Henline (S), Aubrey Mellen (S/DS), Makenzie Henline (MH/OH), Jadyn Shaw (DS)
Worth noting: Waliczek was an All-Illinois Central Eight performer last year for the Coalers. ... “Our team has worked very hard this summer,” McMurtrey said. “This is a fun and competitive team that push each other every practice. I am very excited to see what this group will accomplish.”
Peotone
Head coach: Kathy Barger
2021 record: 21-16
Key returners: Brooke Gwiazda (Sr., MH), Marissa Velasco (Sr., OH), Madyson Kibelkis (Sr., RS), Mackenzie Strough (Sr., S), Tara Pleckham (Sr., S)
Key newcomers: Ashley Veltman (Jr., MH), Abbie Chenowith (Jr., S), Ella Stupegia (Fr., L), Allie Werner (Fr., OH)
Worth noting: Barger is entering her 18th season as the Blue Devils coach. ... Peotone is looking for strong leadership from the returning seniors, as well as contributions from the newcomers in order to produce another successful season.
Reed-Custer
Head coach: Alyssa Tiangco
2021 record: 7-27
Key returners: Laci Newbrough (Sr., MB), Kaitlyn Fisher (Sr., MB), Makenzie Keller (Jr., OH)
Key newcomers: Adi Fierro (Jr., S) Kaylee Tribble (Jr., MB)
Worth noting: This will be Tiangco’s first year as the Reed-Custer head coach. ... Keller had 111 kills and 42 aces last season, while Newbrough had 88 kills and 65 blocks. ... “One thing I can count on with these girls is their drive and passion for the sport,” Tiangco said “I’ve got quite a few who play club ball as well, and it shows on the court how much they love the game and put their work in. My goals for this season are to help my team improve their individual skills and mindsets, as well as mesh together as a team on and off the court. I’d also like to improve our record compared to previous seasons.”
Wilmington
Head coach: Kelly Van Duyne
2021 record: 18-16
Key returners: Jaylee Mills (Sr., OH), Bella Reyes (Jr., OH), Olivia Hansen (Sr., OH)
Key newcomers: Alyssa Johnston (Jr., MH), Emma Grace Strong (Jr., S), Clara Smith (Jr., S)
Worth noting: This is Van Duyne’s first season as the Wildcats head coach. ... Wilmington went 11-3 and finished first in the Illinois Central Eight last season. ... Libero Lexi Liaromatis will anchor the back row. ... “These girls have been putting in a lot of work to make themselves and each other better since June,” Van Duyne said. “I cannot wait to see them on the court and putting that hard work to use. I’m not in denial that we will lose games. Everyone will. But these girls have been working extremely hard not to lose because they gave up. Teams will be better than us, but we will fight until the very end, because that is what Wilmington does.”
INTERSTATE 8 CONFERENCE
Morris
Head coach: Scott Howell
2021 record: 21-16
Key returners: Hanna Lauterbach (Sr., MH), Natalie Lawton (Sr., OH), Kayla Jepson (Sr., L/DS), Haylee Dunne (Jr., S), Ava Smith (Jr., OH)
Key newcomers: Aubrey Phillips (Jr., MH), Mia Olvera (Jr., S), Emma Leavitt (Jr., RH), Felicity Emmerich (Sr., RH)
Worth noting: Morris finished third in the Interstate 8 last season and fell to Providence Catholic in a Class 3A regional championship match. ... Smith led the team last year with 200 kills and 265 digs, while Lawton had 150 kills. Dunne had 240 assists and 40 aces. ... “We are looking to again challenge the top teams in the conference and make a run during the postseason,” Howell said. “Led by a trio of seniors and two juniors that started every game last season, this group has the leadership and determination needed to challenge the best teams.”
SOUTH SUBURBAN CONFERENCE
Lemont
Head coach: Chris Zogata
2021 record: 20-17
Key returners: Grace Ulatowski (Sr., OH), Anna Benson (Sr., RH/OH), Jessica Rimbo (Sr., S), Addyson Duval (Sr., MH), Riley Conry (Jr., DS/L), Kiera O’Donnell (So., MH), April Rice (So., S)
Key newcomers: Eily Brouseau (Sr., DS/L), Eliana Scoville (Sr., OH), Lauren Meyer (Sr., S), Lydia Pelen (Jr., OH)
Worth noting: Ulatowski led Lemont with 308 kills last season and was named Conference Player of the Year. ... Benson had 60 kills and 27 blocks, while Rimbo had 301 assists and 197 service points, including 57 aces. ... O’Donnell had 187 kills and 43 blocks. ... “I am very excited about this team,” Zogata said. “We have almost a full starting lineup returning with a very strong bench. I am looking for us to play faster, continue to have good ball control and up our offense. The level of competition in the gym has increased, which will only make us better in the long run.”
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CONFERENCE
Bolingbrook
Head coach: Molly DeSerf
2021 record: 22-16
Key returners: Madison Shroba (Sr., OH), Cydney Anderson (Sr., OH), Olivia Vaughn (Sr., S), Kate Mottlow (Sr., DS/L), Sarah Harvey (Jr., S), Sophia Barrera (Jr., MH/OH)
Key newcomers: Angie Pena (So., MB), Noelle Aprati (Fr., MH), Alana Cruz (Fr., DS/S)
Worth noting: The Raiders won their first-ever regional title last season. ... Anderson led the returning players with 284 kills last season, while Shroba had 151 kills despite missing half the season with an injury. ... “We are extremely excited to start this season,” DeSerf said. “The girls have done all of the right things in their club seasons and offseasons to prepare for the fall. We return an incredibly strong senior class that comes with some experience and outstanding leadership.”
Lincoln-Way Central
Head coach: Mary Brown
2021 record: 22-15
Key returners: Mia Mattingly (Sr. MH), Alyssa Teske (Jr., S), Kiara King (Jr., S)
Key newcomers: Brooke Smid, Reilly Gericke
Worth noting: Mattingly should be a force for the Knights in the middle with her 6-foot 2 frame. ... Lincoln-Way Central lost just two starters from last season. ... “We will be very competitive,” Brown said.
Lincoln-Way East
Head coach: Kris Fiore
2021 record: 19-18
Key returners: Lexi Byas (Jr., S), Ava Nepkin, (Sr., OH), Jada James (Sr., OH), Hayven Smith (Jr., MH), Tamia Maddox (So., RH)
Top Newcomers: Maggie Simon (Fr., S), Alaina Pollard (Fr., MH)
Worth noting: Nepkin and James are three-year starters for the Griffins. Nepkin has committed to Loyola Marymount, and James has committed to University of Maryland Baltimore County. ... Smith, who is 6-foot-5, is a Big Ten basketball recruit. ... “We only lost one contributor from last season’s roster,” Fiore said. “Our team should improve quite a bit with our first and second contact from last year. If that is the case, we should have a high-level squad. This is the most physical team that I have coached at East. All of our front-row starters will touch between 9′8″-10′. James and Nepkin, who have both signed D1 full rides, should be one of the top OH duos in the state.”
Lockport
Head coach: Nick Mraz
2021 record: 31-7
Key returners: Aleksa Simkus (Sr., RH), Grace Juergens (Sr., OH), Jenna Kolosta (So., MH), Megan Consigny (Jr., OH), Lainey Green (Jr., S)
Key newcomers: Payton Malinoski (Jr., L), Kailey Rak (Jr., MH), Kylee Schurig (Jr., RH/OH)
Worth noting: Lockport won its third straight regional title last year and went 9-0 in the Southwest Suburban Conference for its first league title since 2008. The Porters also had a school-record 25-match winning streak. ... Juergens had 236 kills and 226 digs last season to lead the returning players. Simkus was next with 168 kills, while Consigny had 111 kills and 155 digs in 23 matches. ... “We return a solid starting core from 2021 that gained a lot of experience, winning 25 straight matches including 9-0 in the SWSC,” Mraz said. “However, the loss in the sectional semis will serve as a chip on their shoulders and motivation moving forward.”
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE CONFERENCE
Joliet West
Head coach: Chris Lincoln
2021 record: 18-19 (5-6 conference)
Key returners: Ava Grevengoed (Jr., OH), Olivia Baxter (Jr., L), Peyton Darguzis (Jr., MH)
Key newcomers: Gabby Piazza (Jr., OH)
Worth noting: Grevengoed had 237 kills and 218 digs last year for the Tigers, while Baxter had 302 digs and 55 aces, and Darguzis had 89 kills and 50 blocks. ... “This team has a lot of grit and heart,” Lincoln said. “They are all committed to the school, sport and each other. Some of our goals this season will be to refine skills, play with intensity the duration of every match and truly show everyone what we can do as a team. Our motto this year is ‘strive.’ We are striving for progress and striving for success in the gym, classroom and life.”
Joliet Central
Head coach: Matthew Butnariu
Worth noting: The Steelwomen are coming off a losing season and looking to compete for their first regional title since 2006.
Minooka
Head coach: Carrie Prosek
2021 record: 20-17
Key returners: Lily King, (Sr., S), Rachel Karceski (Sr., OH)
Key newcomers: Makenna Petrovic (Jr., OH), Makenzie Brass (Jr., OH), Audrey Gil (Sr., RH)
Worth noting: The Indians finished third in the Southwest Prairie last season. ... King has been named by illprepvb.com as top 150 in the state for the Class of 2023. She had 159 assists last season in a two-setter offense. ... “We will have several juniors on the team who are very competitive and have grit,” Prosek said. “We will be young and rebuilding and reloading. We continue to play a very tough tournament schedule, conference, and nonconference matches to strengthen us for postseason.”
Plainfield South
Head coach: Kate Kendall
2021 record: 9-18
Key returners: Emma Malek (Sr., OH), Abby Daniels (Sr., OH), Savannah Stepanek (So. MH)
Key newcomers: Grace Malek (Fr., S/RH), Sami Lanan (Jr., OH), Alexis Barth (Jr., MH), Kayla Baetzel (Jr., DS)
Worth noting: Emma Malek had 151 kills and 41 digs for the Cougars last season. ... Daniels had 70 kills and 22 assists, while Stepanek had 63 kills, 17 blocks and 34 assists.
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
Dwight
Head coach: Steven Lopez
2021 record: 7-21 (2-4 conferene)
Key returners: Kassy Kodat (Jr, S/OH), Erin Anderson (Sr., OH), Lily Duffy (So., L)
Key newcomers: Brynn Connor (So., MH), Maci Johnson (So., S/RH)
Worth noting: This is Lopez’s first year as Dwight’s head coach, as he moves over from being Streator’s sophomore coach. ... “I look forward to this season, because we have a foundation that we can build from,” Lopez said. “These young ladies are determined and eager to learn new material that will help us compete with the good teams.”
Seneca
Head coach: Noah Champene
2021 record: 22-12
Key returners: Sr. Sophie Cato (MH), Leslie Klicker (OH), Neely Hougas (S), Caitlyn O’Boyle (OH)
Key newcomers: Audry McNabb (MH), Alyssa Zellers (DH), Lainie Olson (S), Faith Baker (RH), Teagan Johnson (MH)
Worth noting: The Irish are coming off a solid season. After graduating nine seniors, they’re looking forward to a fresh start with plenty of young, athletic talent and some good experience to go along with it. ... “I think it’s going to take a little time to figure some things out, but when we do we’ll be a very competitive team,” Champene said.